Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Ministers must “get off the fence and give leadership” on UK-EU future, says BTC
10 years on from the Brexit vote and thirteen months after its first report into the UK’s “EU reset”, the Committee finds that the initial stakeholder welcome for the Reset's ambition has been hit by concerns about delivery.
Concerns about delivery
- Of the most substantive agreements the UK has reached with the EU to date, on steel, fisheries and energy: the fisheries agreement was not universally welcomed and positive progress on steel tariffs risks being undermined without an agreement in talks ongoing since November last year.
- The UK’s association to the Erasmus+ student exchange programme cost £570 million for the 2027/2028 academic year but the jury is out on its impact.
- None of the three wider UK ambitions in the Common Understanding - help for touring artists, improved business mobility and an agreement on the mutual recognition of professional qualifications - have materially advanced.
- It is unclear what the Security and Defence Partnership has delivered beyond political signalling.
The Committee has heard five key concerns about the Government’s current approach:
- The ‘rhetoric-reality gap’: Government ministers have not pulled their punches about the negative economic impact of Brexit, but delivery of the current Reset is expected to add just 0.5% to the UK’s GDP by 2040, even in an optimistic scenario.
- Limited progress in the critical area of defence and defence industrial policy, despite war raging on the European continent and the clear change of US approach to NATO.
- Late negotiations for a deal on electricity trading even as the UK battles the highest electricity prices in the G7.
- European partners still in the dark about the UK’s end goals with no clear strategy beyond the 2026 summit, and no clear strategic case for the Reset.
- Continued disagreement on “dynamic alignment” with EU regulations.
The Committee concludes it is “unlikely” that the Government’s approach in the current round of negotiations will address these concerns and sets out the basic models for deepening ties - alongside the trade-offs entailed.
Chair comment
Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP, Chair of the Committee, yesterday said:
“Ministers have been frank about the economic damage Brexit has caused, but there is now a yawning gap between their rhetoric and the reality of what the Reset is actually delivering.
“Business cannot invest on political signalling alone. It needs clear rules, a clear destination and a credible vision. Ministers must now get off the fence, set out where they want Britain’s relationship with Europe to be by the end of this Parliament, and provide the roadmap to restore confidence, strengthen our security and deliver the growth the country needs.”
“Crucially, we need to understand that ten years after the Brexit referendum, Europe is changing fast. Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, hybrid attacks are escalating across everywhere and the United States has made clear that European NATO allies must do more to provide for their own security. Yet our inquiry found limited progress on UK-EU defence cooperation.
“At a moment when Europe should be strengthening its industrial and security partnerships, it is especially disappointing that the UK has yet to secure participation in the EU’s SAFE defence procurement programme, never mind set out an ambitious strategy for defence and economic security alliance.”
Further information
- About Parliament: Select committees
- Visiting Parliament: Watch committees
- Business and Trade Committee
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/365/business-and-trade-committee/news/214440/ministers-must-get-off-the-fence-and-give-leadership-on-ukeu-future-says-btc/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
DBT must do whatever it takes to clear Post Office Horizon shortfall claims this year, say MPs19/06/2026 17:10:00
In a short report today the Business and Trade Committee says Government must allot whatever resources it takes to clear the remaining claims in the Horizon Shortfall Scheme by the end of this year – and says the complexity of the cases is no excuse for ongoing delays.
Boost community ownership of energy resources to help build support for wider clean power transition, says Committee18/06/2026 11:05:00
Community ownership of energy resources is in danger of being left behind in the transition unless the Department takes urgent action, says the Committee in a report yesterday – with the risk that an opportunity to build public support for the government’s 2030 targets and for the renewable sector will be missed.
Government agrees to improve tracking of regional innovation17/06/2026 16:15:00
The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee today publishes the government’s response to its report, ‘Flying Blind: Innovation, growth and the regions.’
Cultural touring in the EU: MPs call on government to work with EU to break down barriers and boost domestic support for performers16/06/2026 09:25:00
The government must work with the EU and individual member states to support artists looking to perform in Europe, MPs say, in a report that highlights the financial struggles and missed opportunities they face post-Brexit.
SEND, mental health and prevention overlooked in NHS reforms, say MPs preparing amendments to Health Bill12/06/2026 16:10:00
The Health and Social Care Committee has today published a report outlining amendments to the Health Bill, including legal duties for NHS services to comply with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) tribunals.
MPs warn of ‘unrealistic’ demands on magistrates’ courts and ‘shocking’ lack of judicial diversity in Government court reforms11/06/2026 10:25:00
MPs are ‘not convinced’ the magistrates’ court will be able to cope with the potential increase in caseload the Government’s flagship court reforms could generate and it requires ‘significant additional support’, a new Justice Committee report has warned.
Merging of regulators should be considered as businesses struggle with complexity10/06/2026 16:25:00
Businesses find the UK’s regulatory landscape burdensome, complex, and difficult to navigate. In a report on regulating for growth, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) calls for a review of UK regulation.
Reform stamp duty to help get first-time buyers on the housing ladder, says Housing Committee10/06/2026 11:25:00
The Government must reform stamp duty as part of a package to help first-time buyers to afford a home, says the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee in a report published yesterday.
Prisons, Probation and Rehabilitation in Wales: Overcrowded prisons and workforce pressures undermining safety and rehabilitation, MPs warn09/06/2026 16:15:00
Population pressures, staffing challenges and overcrowding have undermined staff and prisoner safety and the effectiveness of rehabilitation across the prison estate in England and Wales, the Welsh Affairs Committeewarns in a report published today.