Ministers must get pay packets rising, says TUC

Commenting on the latest employment figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Tuesday), which show real pay (pay once inflation has been taken into account) falling by 1.0 per cent in the year to November 2021, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“While it’s good to see employment continuing to rise, on pay it’s the same story of a squeeze on workers.

“Working people deserve a decent standard of living and a wage they can raise a family on. But instead, following the worse pay squeeze for two centuries, real pay is falling, and they now face a cost-of-living crisis.

“We urgently need to get pay packets rising across the economy – or too many families will have to choose between paying soaring bills or putting food on the table.

“Ministers must give unions more power to go into workplaces and negotiate better pay and conditions, give our public sector workers a decent pay rise, and get the minimum wage up to £10 an hour immediately.”