Ministers must “step up to the plate” or risk undermining the civil service, says Penman

The FDA has defended the pay and pensions of senior civil servants and called for ministers to do more to defend the civil service.

Following public attacks on high-profile civil servants, FDA General Secretary Dave Penman has called for ministers to do more to defend their officials – or risk undermining the service as a whole.

He told the Belfast Telegraph “it’s time elected politicians stood up to the plate.”

Penman’s comments came after a series of stories attacking Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) Jayne Brady, most recently, a story in the Belfast Telegraph covering an increase in her salary and pension contributions.

The General Secretary said Brady “got the same pay rise as the rest of the civil service – negotiated by trade unions – or that the most senior staff have exactly the same pension scheme as the rest of the civil service”.

He continued: “Jayne Brady runs an organisation of 20,000+ people supporting an elected government. All of the evidence shows that roles at this level are paid significantly more in the private sector, where pay and pension arrangements are routinely far more generous for senior staff.

Those taking senior roles in the civil service already take a pay cut if they join from the private sector. They do it because they’re committed to public service and want to make a contribution to their country – the very ethos of public service.