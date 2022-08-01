Ministers take action to tackle travel disruption

Ministers from across government have introduced a package of new measures to tackle travel disruption, helping to minimise the impact of ongoing rail and underground strikes and prevent long queues for passengers crossing the Channel.

Ahead of another busy weekend of holiday travel, this morning, Ministers and senior officials met for the second time this week, to discuss the preparations being put in place to ease any potential disruption, bolstering existing support for UK industry.

To ensure people can still easily get to the Commonwealth Games this weekend, contingency measures have been put in place, including extra capacity on rail lines that are running and laying on coaches for sports fans and spectators.

To minimise queue times in Kent, and prevent a repeat of the disruption seen last weekend, UK and French officials and Ministers have had regular discussions this week and a new UK-French Passenger Technical Working group has been established. This group will meet weekly throughout the summer to avoid any further disruption for passengers travelling to either side of the Channel.

Traffic enforcement has also been put in place to keep roads passable around Dover and Folkestone.

Flight cancellations have also recently fallen back to their 2019 levels following changes to regulations on airport slot rules to help airlines make sensible decisions about their schedule; avoiding last minute cancellations and providing passengers with more certainty.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Lead Minister for Resilience Kit Malthouse recently said: