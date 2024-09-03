Department for Business & Trade
Ministers tell business leaders they will be involved "every step of the way" in Make Work Pay plans
The Deputy Prime Minister and Business Secretary have met with business leaders to discuss the upcoming Employment Bill.
In the latest series of meetings on the Make Work Pay plan, the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will today [Tuesday 3 September] host a Business Breakfast to discuss the upcoming legislation.
It follows a meeting last month with business representative organisations including the British Chambers of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, CBI and Make UK as well as trade unions to discuss the Bill.
Today’s meeting comes as part of a government commitment to develop the plan in partnership with business leaders and industry groups, as well as trade unions.
This meeting will be an opportunity for Ministers to set out the ambition for the Employment Rights Bill and wider Make Work Pay programme, which will modernise the world of work by ending exploitative zero-hour contracts, extending day one employment protections on unfair dismissal and delivering a genuine living wage.
Ministers will update businesses on the progress made so far and what to expect over the coming weeks and months, and ministers are also expected to reassure business leaders that they will be involved every step of the way.
The Business Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister will continue to have engagements with businesses, industry representatives and trade unions in the coming weeks ahead of the legislation being introduced, and throughout its passage in parliament.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:
This government is pro-worker and pro-business, and we are committed to working with our brilliant businesses across the country to create a stronger, growing economy and to raise living standards as a result.
We will work with all partners as we shape our plan to Make Work Pay, so we get the win-win of greater productivity and a fairer working environment for staff.
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:
Our plan to make work pay will always be unashamedly pro-worker and pro-business and I’m determined to work in partnership with businesses and trade unions and ensure their voices are heard every step of the way.
The central driving force behind our plan to Make Work Pay is to deliver growth. Our Bill will modernise the world of work to create a better supported workforce, which will boost productivity and in turn create the right conditions for businesses to grow.
The UK currently has one of the least protected labour markets compared to our international partners. It’s time to work together to deliver meaningful reforms that will transform the world of work for the benefit of businesses and workers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministers-tell-business-leaders-they-will-be-involved-every-step-of-the-way-in-make-work-pay-plans
