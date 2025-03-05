Ministry of Defence announces new Innovation Hub

On Monday, the MOD announced the launch of a ‘new defence innovation organisation’ to ‘deliver cutting-edge military tech to British troops and create highly skilled jobs across the UK’.

The organisation would ‘harness UK ingenuity and boost military technology’, with the full details to appear in the Spring Statement.

The announcement comes as the Government confirms that UK defence spending will reach 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027, and the MOD will commit to new SME spending targets by June this year.

techUK has long called for a single organisation within the Defence Enterprise to coordinate innovation spend and achieve successful pull-through of technologies into the hands of the end-user. In both its Strategic Defence Review and Defence Industrial Strategy submissions, the Defence Programme has argued that the MOD requires a single innovation front door through which companies can access the wider defence market, with the authority to delegate procurement responsibilities when appropriate.

