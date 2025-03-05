techUK
|Printable version
Ministry of Defence announces new Innovation Hub
On Monday, the MOD announced the launch of a ‘new defence innovation organisation’ to ‘deliver cutting-edge military tech to British troops and create highly skilled jobs across the UK’.
The organisation would ‘harness UK ingenuity and boost military technology’, with the full details to appear in the Spring Statement.
The announcement comes as the Government confirms that UK defence spending will reach 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027, and the MOD will commit to new SME spending targets by June this year.
techUK has long called for a single organisation within the Defence Enterprise to coordinate innovation spend and achieve successful pull-through of technologies into the hands of the end-user. In both its Strategic Defence Review and Defence Industrial Strategy submissions, the Defence Programme has argued that the MOD requires a single innovation front door through which companies can access the wider defence market, with the authority to delegate procurement responsibilities when appropriate.
For more information on techUK’s Defence Programme, please contact Programme Manager Jeremy Wimble.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/ministry-of-defence-announces-new-innovation-hub.html
Latest News from
techUK
Ministry of Defence announces new support for SMEs04/03/2025 11:25:00
The Ministry of Defence yesterday announced the launch of a ‘new support hub’ aimed at boosting the role of SMEs within the Defence Enterprise.
Procurement Act 2023 is Live: Essential Information and Strategic Policy Highlights03/03/2025 11:15:00
The Procurement Act 2023 officially went live on February 24, 2025, following a four-month delay to facilitate the release of the National Procurement Policy Statement (NPPS).
Call for Contributions to Social Value Week 202528/02/2025 09:25:00
We are delighted to announce that on Tuesday 22 April to Friday 25 April we will be running Social Value Week.
techUK take on the Seventh Carbon Budget27/02/2025 10:25:00
The Climate Change Committee has released new advice to government on the UK decarbonisation pathway running from 2038-2042.
techUK welcomes government’s first digital inclusion strategy in a decade26/02/2025 13:20:00
The Action Plan, built with collaboration with industry in mind, incorporates many of techUK’s key recommendations and lobbying efforts.
Unlocking the potential of Industrial AI – get involved in techUK’s first artificial intelligence sprint campaign today!25/02/2025 11:25:00
Learn more about techUK's new AI sprint campaign and how you can get involved!
Welcoming TechWM’s New CEO: A Continued Partnership for Innovation24/02/2025 14:15:00
techUK is delighted to welcome Andy Hague, founder of the Cyberfort Group and techUK Board Member as the new CEO of TechWM.
The Government launches their review of the UK Internal Market Act24/02/2025 10:20:00
The UK Government has decided to launch their review of the UK Internal Markets Act, and is seeking views on the current operation of the Act.
DBT Draft Strategic Steer to the Competition and Markets Authority - Consultation19/02/2025 11:25:00
Every Parliament, the Government publishes a strategic steer to the Competition and Markets Authority, setting out its priorities for the regulator. The Department for Business and Trade has opened a consultation on this Government’s draft proposals, which is open for comment until 6 March 2025.