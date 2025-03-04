Ministry of Defence announces new support for SMEs

The Ministry of Defence yesterday announced the launch of a ‘new support hub’ aimed at boosting the role of SMEs within the Defence Enterprise.

Alongside new direct SME spending targets to be set by June, the hub will ‘provide guidance to small businesses on accessing the defence supply chain, unlocking new jobs and putting more money in people’s pockets’.

Such a hub aligns with the recommendations of techUK’s Strategic Defence Review submission, to create a single point of entry into Defence for smaller companies.

The news follows the Government’s announcement last week to increase defence spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027, rising to 3 percent by the next parliament.

On the announcement, the Ministry of Defence yesterday stated:

“this is a chance for small, often family-owned, firms to bring their innovations, their agility and their expert workforce to the task of strengthening Britain’s defences. It will help create new jobs, boosting the economy of small towns and suburbs in the UK.”

Responsing to the announcement, techUK CEO Julian David yesterday said:

“As the leading Defence technology trade association in the UK, techUK warmly welcomes today’s announcement to introduce new SME spending targets for Defence by June. Following last week’s timely decision to increasing Defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, it is crucially important that this extra investment benefits UK SMEs operating in the Defence sector. techUK’s SME members are at the very forefront of cutting-edge technology development, and we strongly believe opening the Defence market to smaller companies and non-traditional suppliers to partner with current suppliers will greatly enhance the effectiveness of our military capabilities. We are also delighted to see the announcement of a new SME Hub to provide guidance to small businesses on accessing defence supply chain opportunities. techUK has long called for a single front door for SMEs looking to access opportunities in the Defence sector, and this new support hub will benefit SMEs operating across the UK’s nations and regions.”

For information on the work of techUK's defence programme, please email the Programme Manager, Jeremy Wimble.