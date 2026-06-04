Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Lance Corporal James Stewart Freeman

It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must confirm the death of Lance Corporal Freeman, who died in Iraq during routine training activity on 31 May 2026. He was 29 years old.

Lance Corporal Freeman was born on 1 January 1997. He joined the Army in June 2016, attending the Infantry Training Centre Catterick, before joining 1st Battalion, the Royal Anglian Regiment (The Vikings) in February 2017.

Lance Corporal Freeman was a dedicated and experienced Viking and Royal Anglian Regiment soldier. He deployed on Operations in South Sudan, contributed to the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, supported force protection missions in Cyprus and most recently Operation SHADER, Iraq. In addition, he served in the Falklands, Jordan, Romania and Kenya. He served in a variety of roles throughout his career, including rifleman, mortarman and machine gunner. However, it was his most recent appointment, as a Section Second in Command within the Assault Pioneer Platoon, that was most notable. He was deeply invested in this role, pushing the capability, and always suggesting improvements to techniques, kit and equipment. He had a promising career ahead of him.

A lover of the outdoors, he would often go clay pigeon shooting and regularly share stories about shooting with his dad. He also enjoyed gaming and would often play video games into the late hours with soldiers across the battalion.

Above all, he was a devoted family-man and never passed up on the opportunity to share that with his peers. He put them first in every situation whether it was a passing comment in a hard situation or expressing his excitement to see them when he was away.

Colonel James WHM Bishop, Commander British Forces Operation SHADER, yesterday ​said:

I am devastated at the loss of Lance Corporal Freeman. He was a highly professional Junior Non-Commissioned Officer whose dedication to his friends, his sub-unit in the United Kingdom Mobility Company, and the wider Battalion represented the very best of his generation. Larger than life and magnetically charming, he was a trusted junior leader who naturally brought people together, forming a wide and fiercely loyal group of friends across the entire Op SHADER contingent. His absence leaves a profound, irreplaceable void, and he will be missed beyond measure by everyone who had the privilege to serve alongside him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife, his family, and the 1st Battalion, The Royal Anglian Regiment.

Lieutenant Colonel Nick JP McGinley, Commanding Officer, 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, yesterday ​said:

I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the death of Lance Corporal James Freeman. A soldier with a bright future ahead of him, he was everything you could wish for in a junior leader – selflessly committed, thoughtful and professional. His loss is felt profoundly by all those who had the privilege of serving alongside him. Most of all, our thoughts are with his family to whom he was utterly devoted. My condolences go out to them at this incredibly difficult time.

Major James SD Pugh, Officer Commanding A (Norfolk) Company, 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, yesterday ​said:

Lance Corporal Freeman was the very essence of a Viking soldier and a highly regarded member of the Royal Anglian Regiment. Unfailingly dependable, he set the highest standards for those he led, demonstrating consummate professionalism in every task he undertook. He was the kind of soldier you wanted by your side – steadfast and resolute. His enthusiasm, unwavering humour in the face of adversity, and determination were the cornerstones of his success. Whatever the challenge, he brought people with him. Beyond his military excellence, Lance Corporal Freeman was a devoted husband and father. His greatest pride was his daughter, and the simple walks to and from school were the moments he cherished most each day. His loss will be deeply felt by his fellow Vikings, but none more so than by his family. My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with them during this profoundly difficult time.

Captain Daniel Bradnam, Company Second-in-Command, B (Suffolk) Company, 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, yesterday ​said:

Lance Corporal Freeman was my go-to man – steadfastly dependable, unwaveringly professional, and a genuine joy to be around. He earned the respect and affection of everyone he met, and quick-witted humour never failed to brighten a room. I will always remember LCpl Freeman for his deep commitment and dedication to his family, whom he loved dearly and spoke about with great pride. It has been an absolute privilege to have commanded and served alongside LCpl Freeman. He will forever remain in the hearts and memories of all those in B (Suffolk) Company and will be sorely missed.

WO2 Bradley P Hilton, Company Sergeant Major, B (Suffolk) Company, 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, yesterday ​said:

Lance Corporal Freeman was the epitome of a Viking Non-Commissioned Officer. He was utterly reliable and I could always count on him. If I ever asked how he was progressing, he would flash a cheeky side smile and say, “Don’t worry Sir, I’m on it” – and he always was. He excelled as a junior leader and commander whilst deployed in Iraq. A devoted family-man and a true mate to his comrades. I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife, daughter, and family during this difficult time.

Lieutenant Samuel Frost, Officer Commanding, 7 (Assault Pioneer) Platoon, 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, yesterday ​said:

As his Platoon Commander, he was the first person I would turn to. As well as his professionalism, we will remember him for his strength of character and sense of humour. He was often to be found sitting in the office, laughing, telling stories about the Platoon on previous exercises, and was a genuine pleasure to be around. An impressive soldier, he particularly stood out for his leadership and initiative. He loved his role and was pivotal in the re-creation of the Assault Pioneers Platoon and its subsequent success. Working with Lance Corporal Freeman has been a huge pleasure, and he will be sorely missed, rightfully commemorated, and never forgotten. He was one of the best. His passing is a shock to the Company, and his wife and daughter have my profound sympathy.

Sergeant James Cobbold, Platoon Sergeant, 7 (Assault Pioneer) Platoon, 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, yesterday ​said:

I have had the privilege of serving as Lance Corporal Freeman’s Platoon Sergeant over the past eight months. James was everything you would want in a Section Second in Command, when something needed doing, you knew James would get it done. More than that, James had that rare ability to lift those around him; whether through his example, his work ethic, or simply his presence. Outside of work, a devoted family man, who spoke about his wife and child with pride and carried this responsibility with purpose. In the short time I knew him, James was a reliable soldier, a committed father and a truly good man.

Corporal William S Thorpe, Section Commander, B (Suffolk) Company, 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, yesterday ​said:

James was my best friend. A man who was committed to achieving any task before him to the highest standard and always professional, but also someone to talk to in confidence, either for advice or, most often, for a moan. I do not believe I would be where I am today without him, especially for the amount of “just do me a favour” favours I owe him.

Lance Corporal Cameron AW Donald, Section Second-in-Command, A (Norfolk) Company, 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, yesterday ​said:

Lance Corporal James Freeman has had a large influence on me as an individual and as a soldier from very early in my career. Having spent my first months with him in Troodos, Cyprus I quickly got to learn what kind of man he was. Not just an experienced and high-quality soldier, but also a deeply compassionate soul, who was willing to help the next man out before himself. James and I clicked very quickly, and we realised we had a very similar sense of humour. I considered him one of my best friends within work, and someone I looked up to as he steered me in the right direction to promote as a Lance Corporal. The world has lost a tremendous character, and we have lost a brother.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP yesterday said:

Lance Corporal James Freeman served our country with dedication, professionalism and pride. He was a greatly valued member of his regiment who will be deeply missed. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones and colleagues at this devastating time. The tributes paid to James make clear he was an exceptional soldier, leader and friend.

Lance Corporal James Stewart Freeman