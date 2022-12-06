Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Private Josh Kennington

It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Private Joshua Kennington of 24 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps. He died on 24th November 2022 following a non-operational incident at Catterick. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

Private Kennington’s family said:

Tragically taken from us far too soon, much loved by family and friends, Josh was kind compassionate always having time for others and putting them first constantly striving to push himself to be better. He died doing what he loved. Not a goodbye from us, wherever you will be you will always be in our hearts…

Major Tony Morgan – Officer Commanding 35 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment said:

Private Josh Kennington was a young and popular member of 35 Medical Squadron. He had only been with the Squadron for a short time, but his good humoured and likeable nature made him an instant hit. A spirited individual, always willing to do what was needed, Private Kennington was an excellent soldier and a proud RLC Driver, the epitome of our most talented younger generation. His death is a sad loss, at such a young age and at the beginning of a bright military career ahead of him. Although this is a sad moment for all that knew Private Kennington, we do feel fortunate to have known and to have served alongside this soldier. He will be missed; he will be celebrated and he will be remembered by all those within 35 Medical Squadron.”

Lieutenant Colonel Catherine Masling – Commanding Officer, 5 Medical Regiment said:

Pte Josh Kennington was a superb soldier with ability beyond his years and a bright future before him. He was a true professional, determined to do well whatever the task, and keen to take advantage of everything which the Army has to offer. Known to all, and a good friend to many, Pte Kennington was a genuine, kind, and decent person. He made our team stronger. His sudden passing is felt deeply within our Regiment, especially by those whom he directly served alongside. He was our friend and our comrade; we are immensely proud of him. We will miss him, and we will remember him with affection. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time.

Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families Dr Andrew Murrison said: