Ministry of Defence: Project Quiver Request for Information

Through Project QUIVER, the British Army is exploring opportunities to improve the speed, resilience and scalability of 155 mm artillery ammunition handling, resupply and reload activities across the logistics chain.

On 19 October, Defence hosted a market engagement event in collaboration with techUK to introduce the challenge, share current thinking and engage with potential suppliers from across Defence, logistics, robotics, industrial automation and wider technology sectors.

Defence is particularly interested in understanding how existing and emerging technologies could be adapted to support ammunition warehousing, handling, movement, preparation and reload activities. Suppliers will be invited to describe capabilities available today, solutions currently in development, and the integration, adaptation and timescales that may be required for Defence application.

Following the session, Defence published a Request for Information (RFI) to gather additional detail from interested organisations. Responses will help inform feasibility assessments, concept development and potential future commercial options.

The market engagement event and subsequent RFI are intended solely for market research purposes and do not constitute a procurement competition or commitment to any future acquisition activity.

View the presentation from the Project Quiver Industry Day

Complete the Project Quiver market engagement RFI

For questions and RFI submissions, please email NAVY-CommX-DYNAMIC-MARKET@mod.gov.uk