Ministry of Defence recognise LGBT Veterans in milestone ceremony to help right the wrongs of the past
Defence Ministers present Etherton Ribbon to LGBT Veterans at symbolic ceremony.
The first Etherton Ribbons, to acknowledge the mistreatment of those affected by the ban on LGBT personnel serving in the Armed Forces, were presented to veterans by the Ministry of Defence yesterday.
During a symbolic ceremony, the Secretary of State for Defence John Healey MP and Minister for Veterans and People Alastair Carns OBE MC MP presented ribbons to three veterans. This is part of the new Government’s commitment to right the wrongs of the past and deliver the recommendations of Lord Etherton’s review into the historic treatment of LGBT veterans.
Emma Riley, who served as a Royal Naval radio operator, Stephen Close, who served in the Army and former RAF firefighter Carl Austin-Behan OBE DL were the first three veterans to receive the Etherton Ribbon.
The ribbon acknowledges those affected by the Ban on LGBT personnel serving in the UK Armed Forces between 1967 and 2000.
The special design – which can be worn as a pin - was created by LGBT veterans and others affected by the ban; current serving LGBT personnel and representatives of relevant charities. It represents the commitment and sacrifices made in service by LGBT veterans, the suffering caused by the historic policy and the strength shown by those who stood against it.
Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:
I am proud to present Carl, Stephen and Emma with the very first Etherton Ribbon. It symbolises the unique contribution that our LGBT veterans have made to national security, and acknowledges the treatment they suffered.
The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was utterly unacceptable and has no place in today’s Armed Forces. I want to be the first of this government’s Ministers to say a deep and profound sorry.
We are determined to right those wrongs and renew the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served.
Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Carns OBE MC MP said:
The Etherton review was an important step in acknowledging the wrongs of the past.
The presentation of the Etherton Ribbon demonstrates the Government’s commitment to delivering on all the recommendations, including restorative measures, providing LGBT veterans recognition they deserve.
We are committed to ensuring all our veterans who helped keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad receive the respect and support they need.
The independent LGBT Veterans Independent Review, chaired by Lord Etherton, and commissioned by the Ministry of Defence and the Office for Veterans Affairs, examined the experiences of personnel between 1967-2000 who were impacted by the Ban on homosexuality in the Armed Forces. The review was published in July 2023.
The Government has completed 32 of the 49 recommendations and work continues at pace to fulfil the recommendations that remain, including financial redress.
Following the ceremony, the Defence ministers spoke with veterans and current LGBT personnel about their experiences and life in today’s Armed Forces.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministry-of-defence-recognise-lgbt-veterans-in-milestone-ceremony-to-help-right-the-wrongs-of-the-past
