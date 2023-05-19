Ministry of Defence reopens Uncrewed Air Systems Heavy Lift Capability (UASHLC) framework

The MOD's UAS Heavy Lift Challenge has reopened, with the £95m framework now open to new suppliers.

The UASHLC framework will acclerate development of autonomous heavy-lift unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), inform maritime operating concepts, and evaluate the applicability of UAS for beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) heavy payload delivery and broader system capabilities. The framework is open to platform providers as well as suppliers who can offer capabilities that support the heavy-lift UAS market. These include payloads, fuels, software, and counter-UAS (C-UAS) solutions.

The 5 year framework is an enduring commercial model that has been reopened to grow the number of companies within the formal commercial arrangement. There are various “sprints” within the framework, with up to 5 planned. These sprints have so far comprised the inter- and intra-theatre lift challenges held in 2022. The next set of sprints are yet to be determined.

The closing date for companies to submit proposals is 23 June. You can find the contract notice here.