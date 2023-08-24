techUK
|Printable version
Ministry of Defence Request for Information: Commando Force Mission Partner (Digital Battlespace)
The MOD is looking for information from industry to gain an awareness of companies that can help scale and support an experimental defence network architecture through the concept known as a “Mission Partner”. The intent is to enable the scaling, delivery and support of digital services.
The MOD requires a Mission Partner capability to demonstrate an Agile delivery team construct that offers the bridging of technology propositions from experimentation through to in-service delivery and enable rapid updates to a system baseline.
This is summarised as:
- A flexible support arrangement to a requirement which is able to iterate, reacting to evolving adversary threats and the availability of new technology.
- Support the scaling of EVE and its transition into service.
- Rapid integration of new changes into the baseline.
- Project is initially for 3 years as a Mission Partner demonstrator, with options to extend dependent on performance of the construct.
The first candidate for the Mission Partner is concerned with a Tactical Communications network called EVE which has been designed and built by the Navy.
EVE is a C5IS requirement for the Commando Force and aligned Very High Readiness Specialist Users of which the Navy wish to retain elements of the System Design Authority role. Based on the current draft IP Strategy, it is likely that the Navy will also release IPR under licence.
The contracting authority recognises that companies may not be able to offer a complete end-end solution or a full set of UK based evidence and capability and are keen to understand what elements could be fulfilled indicating that novel solutions are encouraged.
If you have any issues accessing the RFI attachment, please contact scott.taggart107@mod.gov.uk
The deadline for responses is midday on Friday 8 September 2023.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/ministry-of-defence-request-for-information-commando-force-mission-partner-digital-battlespace.html
Latest News from
techUK
Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism's (CBAM) transitional phase – What does it mean for the UK Tech Sector?24/08/2023 13:20:00
Between 1 October 2023 to 2025, the European Union’s (EU) policy mechanism addressing trading goods’ over-estimated carbon emissions will initiate its transitional phase, during which time quarterly emissions reporting will be required – meaning businesses will need to follow new compliance and reporting requirements, getting ready for reporting measures which will incur cost implications and operational changes
Call for submissions: Digital Twin Campaign Week 2 – 6 October 2023 #DigitalTwin2324/08/2023 09:10:00
This Campaign Week will be focusing on Digital Twin growth opportunities. Showcasing the market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the global market.
New techUK Local Public Services Committee 2023 announced23/08/2023 09:05:00
techUK is delighted to announce the members of the Local Public Services Committee for the September 2023 to July 2025 tenure.
techUK National Security Committee Strategic Priorities 202318/08/2023 14:25:00
Governed by the National Security Committee, the mission of techUK's National Security programme is to advocate for and provide better collaboration between industry and the National Security community to create an environment for meaningful transformation across the sector.
Opportunity: Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit - Threats and Opportunities of AI for Policing18/08/2023 09:10:00
techUK is working closely with the Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit (NPCU) to carry out a scoping exercise with industry around advances in AI, what they mean for public safety, what capabilities might be needed to respond to AI-enabled criminality and what opportunities these advances provide Policing.
Government publishes National Cyber Strategy Annual Progress Report17/08/2023 16:20:00
Progress being made in all 5 action areas of the strategy, but there's still much to be done.
Institutions of Innovation: Launch insight15/08/2023 15:05:00
Learn more about our new series exploring the institutions at the forefront of UK innovation policy.
Help celebrate the unsung heroes from across the Justice Sector14/08/2023 09:15:00
The Inspire Justice Awards, delivered by Skills for Justice, the UK’s Sector Skills Council, returns in 2023 to shine a light on more of the hidden heroes working across the entire justice system.
Feature on Police Professional | Tackling VAWG and RASSO Impact Days10/08/2023 11:25:00
techUK’s ‘Impact Days’ have been featured on Police Professional, highlighting member and stakeholder contributions around how tech is used and developed to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) and rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO).