Ministry of Defence Request for Information: Commando Force Mission Partner (Digital Battlespace)

The MOD is looking for information from industry to gain an awareness of companies that can help scale and support an experimental defence network architecture through the concept known as a “Mission Partner”. The intent is to enable the scaling, delivery and support of digital services.

The MOD requires a Mission Partner capability to demonstrate an Agile delivery team construct that offers the bridging of technology propositions from experimentation through to in-service delivery and enable rapid updates to a system baseline.

This is summarised as:

A flexible support arrangement to a requirement which is able to iterate, reacting to evolving adversary threats and the availability of new technology.

Support the scaling of EVE and its transition into service.

Rapid integration of new changes into the baseline.

Project is initially for 3 years as a Mission Partner demonstrator, with options to extend dependent on performance of the construct.

The first candidate for the Mission Partner is concerned with a Tactical Communications network called EVE which has been designed and built by the Navy.

EVE is a C5IS requirement for the Commando Force and aligned Very High Readiness Specialist Users of which the Navy wish to retain elements of the System Design Authority role. Based on the current draft IP Strategy, it is likely that the Navy will also release IPR under licence.

The contracting authority recognises that companies may not be able to offer a complete end-end solution or a full set of UK based evidence and capability and are keen to understand what elements could be fulfilled indicating that novel solutions are encouraged.

If you have any issues accessing the RFI attachment, please contact scott.taggart107@mod.gov.uk

The deadline for responses is midday on Friday 8 September 2023.

You can access the RFI on the Defence Sourcing Portal here.