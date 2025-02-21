Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Ministry of Defence Statement on Conclusion of the Jaysley Beck Coroner's Inquest
A statement from the Minister for Veterans and People on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.
Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns DSO, OBE, MC, yesterday said:
Our thoughts remain with Jaysley-Louise Beck’s loved ones at this difficult time. Jaysley was a young and promising soldier who should have had the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and safe environment. Her death was and still is a tragedy, and we are deeply sorry for the failure to protect her. I acknowledge what has been said in this inquest and the Army will now reflect on the evidence heard and the failings identified to learn lessons from the Coroner’s findings.
The Army has accepted the failings identified by the Service Inquiry and responded to the recommendations to improve Service life across its culture, policies, and practices. Our Armed Forces play a vital role in protecting the nation and a range of substantive measures – many already introduced – will help to build a safer, more inclusive environment for our personnel, particularly for new recruits, and ensure that any concerns raised are listened to and swift appropriate action is taken.
Let me be clear: There is no place for any abuse or unacceptable behaviours within the military. This Government has stepped up efforts to bring about crucial reform and provide a place where people are proud to work and have faith in the service justice system. We will honour Jaysley’s legacy by ensuring this is done in the shortest possible time and in the most effective manner.
Anyone – military or civilian – who has been a victim of serious crime in the Defence community can contact our confidential crime line on 0800 085 0658, which is available 24/7.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministry-of-defence-statement-on-conclusion-of-the-jaysley-beck-coroners-inquest
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK and Norway kickstart new defence agreement in boost for European security20/02/2025 16:15:00
UK continues to step up on European security in move to deepen defence ties with Norway
Defence Secretary's speech on Defence Reform18/02/2025 13:15:00
Transcript of the Defence Secretary's address on defence reform at the Institute for Government.
International trade mission to Ukraine deepens industry ties and boosts growth14/02/2025 15:25:00
First-of-its-kind international defence trade mission to Kyiv deepens industry ties between Ukraine and its allies
UK leads major Ukraine Summit and announces £150 million firepower package13/02/2025 10:05:00
Defence leaders from across the world gathered in Brussels yesterday as the UK convenes a major Ukraine summit at NATO HQ.
New investment in Royal Navy fleet communications to boost jobs12/02/2025 16:15:00
£250 million upgrade to naval communications will support more than 100 high-skilled UK jobs, delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change.
Royal Navy shipbuilding drives growth in Scotland12/02/2025 15:15:00
Home of Royal Navy Type 31 frigates production supports 2,500 Scottish jobs.
UK response to national security emergency tested through nationwide exercise11/02/2025 15:22:00
More than 120 members of the armed forces, policing and government have taken part in an exercise to practise responding to a national security emergency.
New satellite deal to boost military operations, jobs and growth11/02/2025 10:15:00
Armed forces personnel will have access to the latest space-based imagery for military operations, following a deal signed for a new satellite system, named Oberon.