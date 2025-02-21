Ministry of Defence Statement on Conclusion of the Jaysley Beck Coroner's Inquest

A statement from the Minister for Veterans and People on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns DSO, OBE, MC, yesterday said:

Our thoughts remain with Jaysley-Louise Beck’s loved ones at this difficult time. Jaysley was a young and promising soldier who should have had the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and safe environment. Her death was and still is a tragedy, and we are deeply sorry for the failure to protect her. I acknowledge what has been said in this inquest and the Army will now reflect on the evidence heard and the failings identified to learn lessons from the Coroner’s findings.

The Army has accepted the failings identified by the Service Inquiry and responded to the recommendations to improve Service life across its culture, policies, and practices. Our Armed Forces play a vital role in protecting the nation and a range of substantive measures – many already introduced – will help to build a safer, more inclusive environment for our personnel, particularly for new recruits, and ensure that any concerns raised are listened to and swift appropriate action is taken.

Let me be clear: There is no place for any abuse or unacceptable behaviours within the military. This Government has stepped up efforts to bring about crucial reform and provide a place where people are proud to work and have faith in the service justice system. We will honour Jaysley’s legacy by ensuring this is done in the shortest possible time and in the most effective manner.

Anyone – military or civilian – who has been a victim of serious crime in the Defence community can contact our confidential crime line on 0800 085 0658, which is available 24/7.