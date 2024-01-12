Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Ministry of Justice confirms sale of former Reading Prison site
The Ministry of Justice yesterday (11 January 2024) confirmed the sale of the former Reading Prison site to a non-profit organisation, the Ziran Education Foundation.
The sale follows an extensive bidding and vetting process to guarantee best value for taxpayers’ money while ensuring future planning applications acknowledge the historic nature of the site.
The Ziran Education Foundation will now engage with Reading Borough Council on the use of the site as it will need to approve any development plans.
Initial proposals included plans for an educational centre providing services to the local community, including a museum outlining the history of the prison and an exhibition space accessible to the public.
Proceeds from the sale will now be reinvested in the wider prison estate to help reduce reoffending and protect the public. In the last decade we have raised over £105 million through the sale of former prison sites.
Notes to Editor
Ziran is a charitable non-profit organisation that collaborates with colleges to develop primary and secondary school curriculums and educational services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministry-of-justice-confirms-sale-of-former-reading-prison-site
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
UK citizens and businesses to be spared time and money on cross-border legal disputes12/01/2024 16:05:00
Firms caught up in endless international legal disputes will be spared time and money thanks to Ministers signing up to the 2019 Hague Convention today (12 January 2024).
Government seeks closure of failing cemetery11/01/2024 11:15:00
Tottenham Park Cemetery in Enfield is facing closure after owners repeatedly failed to make necessary improvements to ensure the safety of burials.
Government to quash wrongful Post Office convictions10/01/2024 16:10:00
Hundreds of innocent postmasters who were wrongfully convicted due to the Horizon scandal will have their names cleared under new laws to be brought forward by the government.
Brand new guide to help public easily access court hearings01/01/2024 11:10:00
People are being encouraged to see how justice is done in courtrooms with the publication of a new and simple ‘how to’ guide for attending court hearings today.
Record number of offenders facing sober Christmas and New Year29/12/2023 13:05:00
A record number of offenders with alcohol problems will be forced to stay dry this festive season in a bid to cut booze-fuelled crime over Christmas.
Ministry of Justice takes over running of HMP Lowdham Grange19/12/2023 15:15:15
The Ministry of Justice yesterday (18 December 2023) took over the running of HMP Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire for an interim period to improve safety and security at the prison.
Easier access to historic wills under new government plans18/12/2023 13:15:15
Genealogists, historians and amateur family archivists will be better able to access historic wills under proposals published recently (15 December 2023).
Government pledges never to repeat the injustices of Hillsborough15/12/2023 16:29:00
The government has signed the Hillsborough Charter, pledging to learn the lessons and make sure no family suffers the same injustices.