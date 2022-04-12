Ministry of Justice Digital Strategy 2025

The strategy, which was published on Friday 8 April, sets out the ambition to change the user experience of justice by providing simpler, faster and better services for everyone.

Every part of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) "has already been transformed by the rapidly changing landscape of new technologies. By delivering this change, we will strengthen the wider justice system, helping us to deliver on the MoJ’s goals: reducing reoffending, providing swift access to justice and protecting the public".

"With strong digital services as our foundation we can continue with the work we’ve already started. Seeing all of the data we gather as an asset will help us make decisions that are better informed and offer measurable outcomes. We know that being able to manage and respond rapidly to change is an absolute necessity. As an organisation, we must continually develop our capacity to be flexible and to respond effectively when faced with new challenges". Jo Farrar, Second Permanent Secretary, MoJ and CEO, HMPPS

The strategy sets out three strategic themes - becoming more flexible, being data driven and being led by the user - highlighting the need to avoid overtretching and instead sharpen the focus on finishing key initiatives that will serve as springboard for faster evolution of the organisation as a whole.

A flexible organisation

There is a need to build flexibility into systems to enable quick and easy responses to change. As policies change and the MoJ tries to move - their large, complex systems present challenges and hinder the pace of change. Complexity needs to be reduced and pace increased in order to implement change.

Data driven

The MoJ needs to make the best possible use of the data it has to ensure decision making is based on sound insight. This could be anything from making the right safety data available to prison officers, to providing analysts with the long term rich data sets they need to see trends in court data. The system needs to be looked at as a whole, developing deep insight into the impact of interventions and services. We will see the transformation of data use across the whole Justice system, with data being made available and extracted from legacy systems.

Led by the user

The need to build the services around the people who use them, reducing complexity and focusing on what matters. By working together in multidisciplinary teams made of policy, operational and sigital colleagues, the MoJ will work to ensure that the services are user led, efficient and agile. Policy, processes and digital services will be built with the user in mind.

You can read the strategy here.