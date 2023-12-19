Ministry of Justice
Ministry of Justice takes over running of HMP Lowdham Grange
The Ministry of Justice yesterday (18 December 2023) took over the running of HMP Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire for an interim period to improve safety and security at the prison.
- “Step-in” process will stabilise privately-run prison, provide leadership and put it on sustainable footing
- New Governor to take command alongside deployment of experienced prison staff
- Action will minimise disruption to staff and will be for an initial interim period
The immediate steps to stabilise the prison include:
- Deploying a new Governor to take command of the establishment
- Bringing in experienced HMPPS staff, including prison officers to bolster staffing levels and additional managers to strengthen leadership at the prison
- Launching an immediate review of conditions and compliance at the prison so remedial action can be taken to improve stability, security and safety.
The move comes after an unannounced inspection by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) this summer which showed the prison was unsafe and failing to rehabilitate offenders.
Despite work from the Prison Service and the operator Sodexo to try and improve standards since then, conditions have further deteriorated, and senior prison leaders have now concluded that stepping in is necessary to make the improvements needed.
This means that as of yesterday (18 December 2023) the establishment was taken over, in accordance with the Criminal Justice Act 1991 and as part of the contract with Sodexo.
Prisons Minister Edward Argar yesterday said:
Given the very specific issues at HMP Lowdham Grange, it is right that we have swiftly taken the action necessary to deliver the required improvements, and by ‘stepping in’ we are able to provide the additional support needed.
The majority of our privately-run prisons, including others run by Sodexo, perform well, but where circumstances make it necessary, just as with all prisons, we will always take the decisive steps necessary to ensure they meet the standards we expect.
The Prison Service will work closely with Sodexo to ensure minimal disruption and to reassure staff of our mutual commitment to stabilising the prison and putting it on a sustainable footing.
HMPPS has already been supporting the prison with additional staff and resources since Sunday December 10 because of significant staffing issues and a severely impacted regime.
HMPPS will run Lowdham Grange for an initial interim period which may be extended.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ministry-of-justice-takes-over-running-of-hmp-lowdham-grange
