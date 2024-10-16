Minster for Further and Higher Education outlines aims for post-16 education

The Minister for Further and Higher education, Vikki Howells yesterday (15th October) set out her aims and objectives in her newly created ministerial role, with an emphasis on collaboration, cooperation and community.

Areas of focus include:

Increasing the visibility of options for post-16 learners, whether it be academic or vocational route, highlighting the importance to learners that there are educational opportunities that can work for them and their families at every stage of their lives, regardless of age, background or personal circumstances.

Cooperation across government, to ensure that education can act as a key lever in the government’s agenda and deliver on the Prif Weinidog’s priorities of boosting standards, 'iechyd da' and opportunities for all.

Commitment to working alongside the Cabinet Secretary for Education and the Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnerships to ensure Wales has the skills and opportunities needed for the workforce of tomorrow.

Making sure student voices are heard to provide a crucial element of learner experience and help to guide the futures of their colleges. Support learner led governing bodies.

Promoting the important role of Medr.

Minister for Higher and Further Education, Vikki Howells yesterday said: