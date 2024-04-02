Sentencing Council
Miscellaneous amendments 2023 come into effect
Changes made to a number of sentencing guidelines in response to the Council’s 2023 miscellaneous amendments consultation came into effect on 1 April 2024,
The amendments, which apply to both magistrates’ court and Crown Court guidelines, are designed to improve clarity and reflect developments in case law and changes in legislation.
See the miscellaneous amendments consultation pages for a full list of changes.
