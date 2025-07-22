Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Misconduct meeting outcome into conduct allegations against Devon and Cornwall deputy chief constable
A police disciplinary meeting has found misconduct proven against the Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) of Devon and Cornwall Police, Jim Colwell.
The tribunal held on Friday (18 July), chaired by the Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, determined that DCC Colwell had breached the force’s notifiable associations policy.
He has been sanctioned with a written warning to last for 18 months after the misconduct tribunal found that his actions breached professional standards relating to orders and instructions and discreditable conduct.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/misconduct-meeting-outcome-conduct-allegations-against-devon-and-cornwall-deputy-chief
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met officer sacked for not investigating firearms incident22/07/2025 09:10:00
A former Met Police officer would have been sacked had he not already left the force, a disciplinary panel has decided.
IOPC concludes investigation into West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police contact with Kulsuma Akter prior to her death27/06/2025 17:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded its investigation into contact West Yorkshire Police (WYP) and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had with Kulsuma Akter in the weeks before she was fatally stabbed in Bradford.
Findings issued from investigation into West Mercia Police contact prior to murder of Alfie Steele24/06/2025 12:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into how West Mercia Police (WMP) responded to incidents concerning Alfie Steele found no indication that any officers had breached professional standards, but that the force did not sufficiently train frontline officers to identify child abuse.
Three officers to face gross misconduct hearing after elderly woman was threatened with Taser, handcuffed and put in spit hood20/06/2025 12:25:00
Two serving Met Police officers and a former officer will face a gross misconduct hearing following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident where an elderly woman who had dementia was “red-dotted” with a Taser, handcuffed and had a spit hood applied.
IOPC reinvestigation following fatal fire in Salford17/06/2025 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has re-opened an investigation into the contact Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had with a family, before a fatal fire in 2017.
Former Surrey Police officer sentenced for passing policing information to criminals13/06/2025 12:10:00
A former Surrey Police officer who passed on confidential policing information to a drugs gang has been sentenced.
Findings issued from investigation into death of Godrick Osei after contact with Devon and Cornwall Police09/06/2025 16:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into Devon and Cornwall Police’s interaction with a man in Truro shortly before his death found no indication any police officer behaved in a manner that would justify bringing any disciplinary proceedings.
Former Met Police officer sentenced for misconduct in public office06/06/2025 11:25:00
A former Met Police sergeant has been sentenced to eight months in jail after admitting to misconduct in public office, following our investigation.