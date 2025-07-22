Misconduct meeting outcome into conduct allegations against Devon and Cornwall deputy chief constable

A police disciplinary meeting has found misconduct proven against the Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) of Devon and Cornwall Police, Jim Colwell.

The tribunal held on Friday (18 July), chaired by the Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, determined that DCC Colwell had breached the force’s notifiable associations policy.

He has been sanctioned with a written warning to last for 18 months after the misconduct tribunal found that his actions breached professional standards relating to orders and instructions and discreditable conduct.