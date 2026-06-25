Misinformation concerns grow but public confidence in elections remain high

New findings from the Electoral Commission’s annual public opinion tracker show concerns are growing about misinformation and the transparency of political finance, but public confidence in the running of elections remains high.

Satisfaction with the process of voting is at one of the highest levels since tracking began in 2012, with 80% of respondents saying they are satisfied.

However, the impact of misinformation and disinformation is now seen as one of the biggest problems facing elections, with three quarters of the public now saying it is a problem. Concern about media bias has also risen over time, from 62% in 2019 to 72% in 2026.

Meanwhile, trust in the transparency of political funding remains low at 14%, with only 18% saying it is easy to find information about how political parties are funded. Foreign interference in election results was also seen as a significant risk, with 55% saying it is a problem.

Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, said:

“Voters continue to show strong confidence in how elections are run, but the wider democratic picture is more challenging. People trust the act of voting, yet they are increasingly worried about the information surrounding it. “A healthy democracy depends on informed participation. Voters need clear, reliable information about elections and confidence that the political finance system is transparent and protected from foreign interference. “We will continue to provide accurate information about elections and support voters to take part. But addressing rising concerns about misinformation will require action from parties, campaigners, regulators and the UK’s governments. “That’s why we’ve recommended strengthening the powers of regulators, including the Commission, so they are equipped to deal with future challenges. Introducing a new overarching duty on social media platforms to cover a wider range of risks to elections would also help ensure legitimate political debate is protected during critical election periods.”

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