Misogynistic myths kicked out of classrooms to protect children

Government publishes final statutory relationships, sex and health education guidance for schools.

Children and young people will be better protected from the scourge of misogynism, deepfake porn and unhealthy attitudes to consent, power and control through new Relationships, Sex and Health Education guidance for schools being published yesterday (Tuesday 15 July).

The statutory guidance has a new focus on helping boys identify positive role models, and challenge myths about women and relationships that are spread online in the ‘manosphere’ - without stigmatising boys for being boys.

Secondary schools will also now include lessons on incel culture, including how a piece of content online can impact a person’s understanding of sexual ethics and behaviour, as well as increasing awareness of AI, deepfakes and how pornography links to misogyny.

It comes as new data published yesterday shows misogynistic attitudes have reached epidemic scale by the end of secondary school. When asked to think about just the past week, over a third (37%) of pupils aged 11-19 had heard comments that made them concerned about the safety of girls, and over half (54%) said they had witnessed comments they would describe as misogynistic.

Other additions to the curriculum include spiking and methanol poisoning, increased focus on resilience and coping, a strengthened health syllabus so children are equipped with necessary knowledge on women’s health such as endometriosis and fertility.

The guidance builds on the government’s commitment to give every school child access to a mental health professional, delivering on the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change, and comes ahead of the Violence Against Women and Girls strategy due to be published in the autumn.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said:

Before I was elected to Parliament, I managed a refuge for women and children fleeing domestic violence, so I have seen first-hand the devastating impact when we don’t foster healthy attitudes from the youngest age. I want our children to be equipped to defy the malign forces that exist online. Schools and parents alike have a vital role to play, helping children identify positive role models and resist the manipulation too often used online to groom impressionable young minds. Whether it’s helping deliver on our Plan for Change mission to halve violence against women and girls or growing a more just and equal society, there can be no more basic mission for a government then making sure our children grow up to become decent, respectful adults, prepared for the modern world.

Children will start to build positive attitudes to relationships between friends and family in primary school, followed by new dedicated content in secondary school that helps boys identify positive male role models, and all children to expect consent and kindness when they get ready for more intimate relationships.

Additional new content for secondary schools includes:

Sexual ethics beyond consent, for example teaching young people that yes doesn’t always mean yes as factors like peer pressure should be taken into account

Staying safe in public spaces, to match staying safe online, so young people know how to increase their personal safety in public spaces, build confidence in trusting their instincts and learn ways to seek help

Financial exploitation

Positive conceptions of femininity and masculinity

A strong new emphasis on age-appropriate and sequenced teaching, differentiated between primary and secondary school, will mean children don’t get taught things they are too young for, without proscribing specific ages to each individual topic.

The clear dividing line between what can be taught in primary and secondary school remains unchanged.

This will allow teachers to sensitively respond to topics that children might have seen online or heard from their friends – making sure children are kept safe and parents are informed.

Research shows over one in five (22%) of girls aged 7 to 10 had seen ‘rude images online’, and the average age for exposure to pornography is 13. This is also an issue the sector has regularly raised concerns about, with 3 out of 4 teachers surveyed worrying about the influence of online misogyny over their pupils.

That’s why, starting in early 2026, schools will be able to apply for an RSHE training grant, empowering the workforce to take on these challenges.

Oak National Academy, the publicly-funded provider of curriculum and teaching resources for schools, has released a set of online safety lessons reflecting this part of the guidance that will warn teenagers of the dangers of incel ideology and other forms of misogyny they encounter on the internet.

Jason Elsom, Chief Executive of Parentkind, the UK’s largest parent charity, said:

Transparency is critical for parents and there should be an unambiguous right for parents to see what their children are being taught before they are taught it. This guidance makes it clear that is what should happen. Where parents have been able to view RSHE materials, they are four times as likely to say they are happy with the content of RSHE lessons. Transparency is the word that should be written through every school’s approach to RSHE. Parents rightly have high expectations of schools around the teaching of sensitive subjects and doing this in a way that works with parents rather than keeping parents in the dark.

John Roberts, Interim CEO of Oak National Academy, said:

Teachers have an important role to play in helping children stay safe online and enabling them to identify harms such as incel ideology and misogyny. But it’s a delicate topic to cover, and schools need to feel confident they are getting it right. These free, optional Oak resources offer age-appropriate lessons that help teachers start honest conversations and guide pupils towards healthier digital habits and safer online experiences.

The guidance is absolutely clear that parents should be able to view all RSHE curriculum materials on request and that schools should not agree to any contractual restrictions on showing parents any content that the school will use.

To further support children to feel able to take on challenges and risks, they will be taught the importance of grit and resilience and to recognise that anxiety and low mood can be a normal of managing every day mental health.

With suicide being the biggest killer of under 35s, the guidance has made clear that secondary schools should work closely with mental health professionals on how to discuss suicide prevention in an age-appropriate way.

Andy, Mike and Tim of 3 Dads Walking said:

We welcome this vital step forward. Giving schools permission to talk about suicide prevention means more young people can be supported to open up about difficult feelings and know where to find help. We know, from painful personal experience, how much this matters. This change will save lives. We’re grateful to have played a part in helping bring it about.

Schools can begin following the guidance from the new school year and it must be followed from September 2026.

Margaret Mulholland, SEND and inclusion specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: