Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Missile defence agreement with British industry updated
A Ministry of Defence agreement with British industry has been refreshed to formalise important work taking place regarding missile defence.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is being updated to formally recognise Fluid Gravity Engineering Ltd and Airbus Defence and Space Ltd as industry partners to the UK Missile Defence Centre (MDC).
The MDC was established in 2003 as a government-industry partnership to deliver science and technology research across all areas of Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD). More recently, their remit has expanded to include advanced missile threats, including hypersonics. The unique relationship enshrined in the MOU enables the MDC to respond rapidly to technology and geopolitical developments, with clear benefits for MOD and UK industry.
The partnership supports closer working relations and open communication between and within MOD and industry to enhance planning, increase understanding of threats and defensive architectures, and develop defensive technologies for the UK and our allies.
MOD Chief Scientific Adviser, Professor Dame Angela McLean, said:
These organisations bring unique expertise to the table, helping strengthen the UK’s missile defence supplier base at a time when threats are developing more rapidly than ever.
The new partners will ensure the MDC remains at the cutting-edge of missile defence science and technology as it seeks to deliver robust capability options for our Armed Forces.
This agreement is intended to promote and support interaction between the MOD and industry organisations to ensure the MDC is the centre of excellence for missile defence within the UK. By drawing upon the most relevant expertise, the MOD will further enhance its understanding of missile defence and be well-positioned to support current or future procurement programmes.
The activities of the MDC, supported by an underpinning research programme, ensure the provision of evidence to decision makers, collaboration on projects of mutual interest with international partners, and sustainment of elements of national expertise.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/missile-defence-agreement-with-british-industry-updated
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Joint Statement – The Tallinn Pledge19/01/2023 16:20:00
A joint statement by the defence ministers of Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania; and the representatives of Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia.
New UK subsea protection ship arrives into Merseyside19/01/2023 14:15:00
Britain’s critical subsea infrastructure is set to be strengthened as the first of two future undersea surveillance ships today arrived into Birkenhead.
£100 million boost as naval shipbuilding confirms return to Belfast18/01/2023 13:25:00
A £1.6 billion contract has been awarded to Team Resolute to manufacture the vessels providing munitions, stores and provisions to Royal Navy ships.
Preferred candidate for role of Prisons and Probation Ombudsman18/01/2023 11:15:00
Adrian Usher announced as the preferred candidate in the recruitment exercise to select the next Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.
PM accelerates Ukraine support ahead of anniversary of Putin’s war16/01/2023 09:14:00
The Prime Minister has announced the UK will send tanks and self-propelled guns to aid the Ukrainian offensive.
London to host major international meeting on war crimes09/01/2023 09:05:00
Justice ministers from around the world will convene in London in March to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigating alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
UK military support for Ukraine continues with delivery of counter explosive ordnance equipment30/12/2022 10:10:00
Hundreds of metal detectors and bomb de-arming kits have been donated to help clear minefields and unexploded ordnance as part of the latest package.
Turtle population thriving around Armed Forces bases in Cyprus29/12/2022 11:05:00
Turtle nests are thriving at beaches around military sites in Cyprus following conservation efforts to by the Ministry of Defence and civilian volunteers to protect the species.