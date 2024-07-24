Mixed conditions as more schools break up for summer

The UK’s changeable weather pattern continues this week, with a mixture of sunshine, showers and some longer spells of rain as more schools break up for the summer holidays.

Mainly dry conditions are in store for much of the UK on Tuesday and much of Wednesday, with some lengthy sunny spells at times and temperatures generally around average for the time of year.

Wednesday afternoon will see the start of a transition to a more unsettled period of weather, with rain initially affecting western parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and parts of western England.

Some rain is possible at times on Thursday, especially in southern areas, with scattered showers elsewhere which may merge to give some longer spells of rain across parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “The weather this week sees a somewhat typical mix of UK summertime weather, with some pleasant sunshine at times interrupted by showers or some longer spells of rain.

“A frontal wave close to southern England on Thursday could bring some more persistent rain here for a time, where it may feel rather cool, but Friday and Saturday will see a return to a mixture of bright spells and showers for many with temperatures near or just below average for late July.”

Sunday will be a more widely settled day, with a few isolated showers but also some sunshine, albeit increasingly hazy as high cloud increases from the west.

Making the most of summer weather

With a mixture of conditions in the current forecast as more schools break up this week, there will be plenty of people wanting to make the most of the weather on the way.

Met Office’s WeatherReady campaign includes expert advice from leading partners on getting out and about in the summer weather.

With some likely to start their summer holidays with a day or weekend out, there are some handy tips to make the most of any travel plans. RAC Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The arrival of the school summer holidays for much of the country rarely heralds wall-to-wall sunshine, and this year looks like no exception. So, for anyone travelling by car, preparation is key to a straightforward journey.

“Checking the rubber on windscreen wipers is free of damage will ensure the windscreen can be cleared easily during any downpours, and topping up the washer fluid bottle before heading out will mean it’s easy to keep free of bugs. We also strongly recommend keeping sunglasses to hand, as a dazzling sun on a wet road can quickly make it hard to see.”

Find tips for planning your summer holiday driving, including:

Planning your journey;

Staying comfortable on long trips;

Keeping an eye on the forecast.

Four-legged friends will still want to get out and about in the summer. British Veterinary Association Junior Vice President Dr. Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Summer is always a great time of year to be out and about with our pets. However, this year’s changeable conditions means it’s easy to get caught out.

“What seems like ideal dog walking conditions one minute can suddenly become a high-risk trek because of warmer weather. So, remember, if it’s overcast or even raining, avoid the hottest parts of the day for dog walks, and never leave your pet in the car. That way, your pets will be safe.”

Find tips on looking after your pets during warmer weather, including:

Checking access to shade;

When to walk your dog;

Protecting against sunburn.

There’s still an opportunity for some to head to the beach in the coming days. Sam Hughes, RNLI Water Safety Manager said: “With the weather looking unsettled, we’re still expecting people during the school summer holidays to head to coastal locations.

“We’re reminding people to head for a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. If you do find yourself in difficulty, remember Float to Live: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then, once you are through the initial shock, call for help to or swim to safety if you can.”

Those heading out and about camping in the summer weather can access tips and advice as part of WeatherReady from experts hipcamp.com, including:

Knowing the area;

Indoor and outdoor activities;

Campfire advice.

If you’re heading out and about this summer, explore WeatherReady from the Met Office.

You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube by following us, on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.