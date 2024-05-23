Natural England
|Printable version
MMO prioritises six vitally important inshore marine protected areas for assessment and management
Marine Management Organisation has prioritised six ecologically significant inshore marine protected areas (MPAs) for assessment and management over the next year.
MPAs play a crucial role in the protection and recovery of rare, threatened and important habitats and species from the damage caused by human activities. There are 178 MPAs in English waters, covering 51% of inshore and 37% of offshore waters.
MMO, in collaboration with other governmental bodies, is responsible for managing marine non-licensable activities (mNLA) to further the conservation objectives of England’s inshore marine protected areas within 0-12 nautical miles (nm).
mNLA activities encompass a range of recreational pursuits, from sailing and motorboating to diving and snorkelling. This excludes fishing activity, which is managed by other agencies in inshore MPAs.
Through evidence projects and engagement with Natural England senior advisors and regional leads, MMO has selected six priority MPAs for mNLA site assessment:
- Cromer Shoal Chalk Beds Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) – with important habitats for crab and lobster, that support small scale local fisheries that are vital to the character and economy of the area.
- Fal and Helford Special Area of Conservation (SAC) - where the maerl and seagrass habitats are home to recognised important species of amphipods (small crustaceans), polychaete worms, sea cucumbers and bivalve molluscs.
- Isles of Scilly Complex SAC which has the most extensive and best-developed seagrass beds in southern England.
- Plymouth Sound and Estuaries SAC where the rich marine ecosystems including seagrass, include abundant southern Mediterranean-Atlantic species rarely found in Britain, such as the carpet coral.
- Solent Maritime SAC – home to several major estuary habitats, sand banks, seagrass beds and large Atlantic salt meadows.
- The Wash and North Norfolk Coast SAC – where the mudflats, reefs, shallow inlets and bays serve as an important nursery ground for young commercial fish species, including plaice, cod and sole.
View map of the six priority sites.
Michelle Willis, Acting Chief Executive Officers at MMO, yesterday said:
‘’By identifying and prioritising sites, we have taken the first steps towards protecting some of the most important marine, ecosystems, habitats and wildlife that can be found around our coast.
“Our next steps will include early engagement with coastal communities, taking a natural capital approach, followed by a rigorous assessment in collaboration with our partners to ascertain the impacts of mNLA within each MPA.
“Once this is completed future management measures may be considered, ranging from voluntary measures to potential byelaws. These will be developed in partnership with local stakeholders and residents, who we want to enthuse with a sense of ownership over their amazing marine ecosystems and inspire them to play an ongoing role in their protection.’’
Find out more about MMOs management of marine non-licensable activities.
Additional information
MMO recognises the importance of local partnerships and community engagement, which plays an essential role in the successful management of MPAs. This can be seen in its management of mNLA in the Studland Bay MCZ.
In 2021, MMO established a voluntary no anchor zone (VNAZ) with the support of the local community to protect Studland Bay’s valuable seagrass habitat from damage caused by boat anchors.
With support and collaboration of the local Studland Bay Marine Partnership (SBMP), the area is benefiting from nearly 100 ecomoorings and new buoys marking out the area of the VNAZ on the surface. Evidence from MMO’s latest VNAZ review suggests that anchoring over the seagrass is continuing to reduce, which will support the ongoing recovery of this habitat.
Find out more: Managing marine non-licensable activity in Studland Bay Marine Conservation Zone - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mmo-prioritises-six-vitally-important-inshore-marine-protected-areas-for-assessment-and-management
Latest News from
Natural England
Hen Harrier Breeding Success31/07/2018 15:56:11
34 chicks have fledged in the most successful Hen Harrier breeding season in years.
Ancient trees safeguarded by National Nature Reserve expansion23/05/2024 14:22:00
Newly named Moccas Park and Gillian’s Wood National Nature Reserve is home to ancient oaks and sweet chestnut trees dating back many hundreds of years.
Celebrate nature during National Nature Reserves Week20/05/2024 13:05:00
Events taking place during National Nature Reserves Week to showcase the benefits that National Nature Reserves bring to nature and people.
Thousands of south west homes to be enabled by latest Nutrient Mitigation Scheme10/05/2024 16:15:00
Purchase has been made possible thanks to Natural England’s Nutrient Mitigation Scheme supported by £30 million of government funding
Discover nature with this year’s National Nature Reserves Week09/05/2024 14:15:00
There's a huge range of free activities in Cornwall and Devon as part of National Nature Reserves Week during May.
Discover seaweed beauty and wonder at Cornish Seaweed Festival03/05/2024 14:05:00
Weekend full of fun activities for the family. Includes unique opportunity to see the 200-year-old-plus Nereis Britannica by Cornish botanist John Stackhouse.
New multi-million pound action plan launched to protect the River Wye12/04/2024 15:14:00
River Wye Action Plan launched to preserve the long-term health of the river
King Charles III England Coast Path opens up Norfolk coastline27/03/2024 13:05:00
A new section of the King Charles III England Coast Path has been opened, giving the public access to some of Norfolk’s coastline for the first time.