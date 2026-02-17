Mobile Jobcentres hit the road in six new areas to deliver employment support

Jobseekers are to benefit from the roll-out of mobile jobs vans across Great Britain – appearing outside leisure centres, supermarkets and even football stadiums.

New vans rolling out to six additional areas across England and Wales as part of major employment reforms.

Jobcentre on Wheels service puts expert support at heart of the local community – slashing barriers by coming directly to people while they do their weekly shop or see their local team play football.

Roll out is part of wider government plans to Get Britain Working and comes after successful pilot saw over 1,600 people supported.

Jobseekers are to benefit from the roll-out of mobile jobs vans across Great Britain – appearing outside leisure centres, supermarkets and even football stadiums.

Following hugely successful pilots in the Scottish Highlands, North and Mid Wales and Greater Manchester, the number of Jobcentres on Wheels will triple, providing enhanced support in six new areas, with a view to explore rolling out the scheme more extensively after testing its impact.

The vans will take jobcentre staff on the road to communities with some of the highest rates of unemployment where support is needed most. Vans will park up outside family hubs, leisure centres, supermarkets, local events and football matches to make taking that first step towards work as easy as possible.

Once on board, people can meet with one of the DWP’s experienced work coaches who will who offer expert support with job searching and training opportunities.

They can also provide information to those with health conditions or disabilities and for accessing childcare costs.

As well as existing customers, the service is open and accessible to all members of the public and forms part of the government’s wider plans to Get Britain Working, kickstart economic growth and give more opportunities for people to get on in their career.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:

We want to break down the barriers that stop people from finding good work, and that means meeting people where they are. Jobcentres on Wheels are doing exactly that – bringing employment support into the heart of communities. That’s why we’re building on the success we’ve already seen, expanding the service so we can unlock opportunities for even more people across the country.

The areas the vans will now be extended to are Wakefield, North Nottinghamshire, Barrow-in-Furness, Blackpool, Clevedon and Rhondda Cynon Taf/Bridgend.

To mark the roll out, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden visited the Bolton Mobile Jobcentre which was stationed outside Horwich Leisure Centre. The Bolton Mobile Jobcentre, which was first launched in January 2025 has already supported nearly 800 customers – many of whom had never set foot into a jobcentre. Bolton has one of the highest inactivity rates in the North West, at 29.2% compared to the national average of 20.8%.

It has parked in a range of spaces including Bolton Wanderers’ football stadium on match days, Horwich Leisure Centre, family hubs and community centres, reaching those who might not otherwise access a traditional Jobcentre.

Data shows that just over half of customers visiting the vans are not in receipt of benefits, demonstrating the service is reaching many economically inactive people who may not engage with traditional jobcentres.

For example, in Bolton, a customer with health conditions walked onto the van looking for work. Within one visit, staff found him job leads, referred him to digital support, and connected him with training. The customer said this support was something he would never have thought to look for at a traditional Jobcentre.

Ben Lawton, CEO of Bolton Wanderers in the Community, said:

Here at BWitC we understand the drivers behind the increase in the number of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). The relational, holistic, community-based support delivered in trusted settings support those in our community facing these challenges. Working alongside Bolton Jobcentre and their Jobcentre Van is key to our Vision of One Bolton Connected in Success.

The mobile Jobcentres will now operate in nine areas across England, Scotland and Wales, covering a mix of urban, rural, coastal and post-industrial communities. Trebling the Department’s mobile fleet will ensure the service reaches those who may face barriers accessing traditional jobcentres across Great Britain as a whole.

The initiative is part of the government’s commitment to reforming employment services and helping more people overcome barriers to work, including health conditions and caring responsibilities. It is part of a major programme of reform as a test and learn approach which includes transforming Jobcentres and creating a new national jobs and careers service, backed by £55m as well as launching a new digital offer to deliver a transformative new service that will give anyone access to DWP support wherever they are.

The vans next stops are in:

Barrow-in-Furness

Barrow Park Leisure Centre Car Park (Greengate Street, Barrow-in-Furness, LA13 9DT) on Tuesday 17 February, 10.30am until 3.00pm.

Furness General Hospital (Dalton Lane, Barrow-in-Furness, LA14 4LF) on Thursday 19 February, 9.30am until 3.30pm.

Blackpool

The Grange (2a Bathurst Ave, Dinmore Ave, Blackpool FY3 7RW) on Wednesday 18 February, 10.00am until 3.00pm.

The Hub (North Albert Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6BE) on Thursday 19 February, 10.00am until 3.00pm.

Bridgend/Rhondda Cynon Taff

Gilfach Goch Community Association (Cambrian Ave, Gilfach Goch, Porth CF39 8TG) on Wednesday 18 February, 10,00am until 2.00pm.

Garw Valley Life Centre (Old Station Yard, Pontycymmer, Bridgend CF32 8ES) on Monday 23 February, 10.00am until 2.00pm

Clevedon (North Somerset)

Parish Council Car Park (Orchard House, The Old School Rooms, Station Road, Congresbury, Bristol, BS49 5AA) on Wednesday 18 February, 2.00pm until 4.00pm.

Portishead Lake Grounds (Lake Road, Portishead, Bristol, BS20 7JA) on Thursday 19 February, 9.30am until 1.00pm and 2.00pm until 4.00pm.

Additional information: