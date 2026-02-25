Mobile Market Review: what is it and what’s next for UK connectivity

The government’s Mobile Market Review (MMR), launched at techUK’s Future Telecoms Conference in early February 2026, marks an important moment for the future of the UK mobile sector. This call for evidence, together with other consultations and government strategies, shows a recognition that close engagement with industry is essential in shaping the next phase of UK connectivity policy, and the enabling role that it has for the wider economy.

The review arrives at a time when the UK can point to strong progress on coverage and competition, but where the investment and delivery environment is becoming more complex. Government has been clear that achieving nationwide standalone 5G by 2030 will require sustained private capital alongside a policy framework that keeps pace with rapid technological and market change.

Sustaining investment in the market for the future

The central questions behind the MMR is no longer simply whether networks can be deployed, but whether the UK’s mobile market model remains optimised for the next decade. Ministers have acknowledged that the sector faces a “challenging investment environment” amid rising costs and wider economic pressures, even as demand for advanced connectivity continues to grow.

This reflects a broader shift in policy thinking both within the UK but elsewhere around the world. As we move from early 5G rollout toward standalone networks, densification and software-defined architectures, the capital intensity and operational complexity of mobile infrastructure is increasing. The government is therefore seeking evidence on which policy levers could unlock further investment while maintaining strong consumer outcomes and competition (an area UK customers benefit from already compared to other markets).

Aligning with recent government strategies

Importantly, the MMR should be viewed in the context of the UK’s wider infrastructure and industrial strategy ambitions. The government has already signalled through its 10-Year Infrastructure Strategy that digital connectivity must be embedded across transport, energy and water systems from the outset, with work underway to assess telecoms needs across these sectors.

This reflects an increasing mindset, one welcomed fully by techUK, where advanced connectivity is treated not as a standalone sector, but as a foundational enabler of economic growth, productivity and national resilience. The review therefore sits squarely within the government’s broader growth mission and its focus on modernising the UK’s critical infrastructure base.

For industry, this is a significant framing shift. It opens the door to a more strategic conversation about how mobile networks support cross-economy outcomes, from AI-driven services to digitally enabled infrastructure systems.

A more interconnected mobile ecosystem

The call for evidence also recognises that the structure of the mobile market is evolving. Networks are becoming increasingly cloud-native and software-driven, new players are entering the value chain, and expectations around security and resilience continue to rise.

At the same time, government is exploring demand-side levers, including clustering public sector demand and the use of the state as an anchor tenant for innovative 5G services, to help stimulate commercial returns on advanced networks.

Taken together, this points to a more active and system-level policy approach than in previous telecoms reviews.

techUK’s view

The decision to launch the MMR at the Future Telecoms Conference was a clear signal that government sees industry partnership as central to delivery. The UK enters this next phase from a position of relative strength, but the policy challenge is shifting from enabling initial rollout to ensuring long-term investment sustainability and ecosystem evolution at a time when MNOs and other operators require it.

As government develops its evidence base, it will be important that the review remains closely aligned with the UK’s wider infrastructure strategy and industrial growth priorities. Advanced connectivity is increasingly the connective tissue between sectors, and policy frameworks must reflect this system-wide role.

The call for evidence runs until 21 April 2026, with conclusions expected later in the year. techUK will continue to work with members and policymakers to ensure the review supports a pro-investment environment capable of delivering world-class mobile connectivity through the 2030 horizon.

If you are interested in hearing more about techUK’s response to the MMR, and our work with DSIT on industry engagement for the review, please contact Joshua.Turpin@techUK.org.

