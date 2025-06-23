Mobile messaging apps removed from government devices

Updated policy published.

Mobile messaging apps, including WhatsApp, are being removed from Scottish Government devices as a new policy comes into effect.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes committed to updating the government’s mobile messaging app policy following the publication of an externally-led review by former Channel Islands data protection commissioner Emma Martins in December 2024.

The policy applies to all Scottish Government employees including contractors, senior civil servants, special advisers and Ministers, and states that mobile messaging apps and non-corporate communication channels will not be permitted on government devices.

A small number of business areas will take part in a time-bound and limited transition period until the end of 2025. This includes areas responding to emergencies such as wildfires or for matters of safety and security.

Ms Forbes said:

“We are setting out a clear approach to ending government use of mobile messaging apps, and this will support wider work to deliver on our commitment to openness and transparency.

“The use of mobile messaging apps increased during the pandemic as staff worked remotely in unprecedented and difficult circumstances. Having reflected on our working practices, we are now implementing changes to the use of such apps.

“This follows on from actions to implement other recommendations from Ms Martins’ externally-led review including updating our hybrid working policy.

“I want to reassure the public that it is a priority of this government to maintain secure and searchable data, ensuring compliance with all records management rules. We will continue to act to ensure our data policies are robust, especially considering technological advances.”

Background

The new policy comes into effect from Friday 20 June.