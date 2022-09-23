Department for International Trade
|Printable version
Mobile roaming cap to benefit Brits abroad
The UK has signed an agreement to cap charges for using data and making calls and texts in Norway and Iceland.
The UK has marked the first meeting of the UK-EEA EFTA Joint Committee, by signing a decision to cap charges for using data and making calls and texts in Norway and Iceland.
The cap is a world-first in an FTA, keeping costs low for holidaymakers and business travellers to Norway and Iceland.
International Trade Minister Conor Burns MP yesterday said:
This news builds on the landmark trade agreement between the UK and Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and is the first of its kind world-wide showing how the innovative trade deals we negotiate are bringing real benefits to British travellers.
I look forward to working with businesses across the UK to take advantage of deals that banish barriers, boost jobs and save money.
Our trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein signed last year aims to boost critical sectors like digital, financial, and professional business services, slash tariffs on top-quality British exports and support jobs in every corner of the UK.
The new FTA allows UK mobile operators to offer their customers surcharge-free mobile roaming in Norway and Iceland by creating a mechanism to cap the rates operators charges each other.
Background:
- Once this decision is in place, the UK will then implement secondary legislation which will be in place early next year. We will work with Mobile Operators to ensure that the savings secured from this cap are filtered down to consumers.
- Liechtenstein is not party to mobile roaming provisions due to their capacity. However, there is an option for this to be extended to them at a future date.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mobile-roaming-cap-to-benefit-brits-abroad
Latest News from
Department for International Trade
UK tech companies eye Singapore as gateway for regional expansion22/09/2022 12:12:00
This week Singapore hosts a major delegation of 24 cutting-edge British companies exploring growth opportunities in Asia Pacific.
International Trade Secretary speech to Australian Chambers of Commerce05/09/2022 16:10:00
Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan affirms strengths of the UK-Australia trade deal in speech to Australian British Chambers of Commerce (02 September 2022).
UK agrees two deals with major gulf trading partner Qatar24/08/2022 16:05:00
UK and Qatar ministers meet today for the third Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) in London, to bolster bilateral trade and investment ties across both nations.
UK and Ukraine launch talks on digital trade deal to support Ukrainian businesses24/08/2022 11:15:00
The UK and Ukraine have today [Wednesday 24 August] announced their intention to pursue a new digital trade agreement to help Ukraine rebuild its economy and protect livelihoods.
New trading scheme cuts tariffs on hundreds of everyday products16/08/2022 11:05:00
The Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) will help UK businesses access hundreds of products from around the globe at lower prices, reducing costs for UK consumers.
Joint outcome statement: India-UK round five FTA negotiations11/08/2022 09:20:00
Round five of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Republic of India and the United Kingdom
DIT Darlington seeks next generation of trade professionals03/08/2022 14:20:00
Local civil servants share stories on their transition to the trade profession as DIT looks for the next generation of Darlington-based trade professionals.
UK universities boosted by ‘landmark’ agreement with India to recognise qualifications22/07/2022 15:10:00
The UK and India yesterday [21 July] signed an agreement officially recognising each other's higher education qualifications.