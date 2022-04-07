EU News
Mobile roaming with no extra fees to continue, following Council approval
After the European Parliament, the Council yesterday approved the extension of the roam like at home scheme until 2032.
After the current roaming regulation expires (on 30 June 2022), people may therefore continue to make calls, text and browse the web while travelling in other EU countries at no extra cost.
The revised roaming regulation adjusts maximum wholesale prices to ensure that providing retail roaming services at domestic prices is sustainable for operators throughout the EU.
It increases transparency for services that may be subject to extra cost, and will also protect customers from bill shocks resulting from inadvertent roaming on non-terrestrial mobile networks when on ferries or aeroplanes.
Designed to prevent permanent roaming, the fair use policy will stay in place. The Commission may suggest changes to it after a thorough analysis of the market and due assessment of potential impacts.
The revised regulation also includes measures to ensure a good customer experience in terms of quality of service and access to emergency services, including for people with special needs.
The Commission will monitor the situation and, if necessary, present a new legislative proposal to regulate wholesale price caps and possibly other aspects of the roaming market.
Next steps
Following the Council’s approval yesterday of the European Parliament's position, the legislative act was adopted.
After being signed by the President of the European Parliament and the President of the Council, it will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and enter into force on 1 July 2022.
- Text of the regulation on roaming on public mobile communications networks within the Union
- A digital future for Europe (background information)
