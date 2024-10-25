UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Mobile telepresence robots enhance distance learning and enable children’s play and participation
Research led by Dr Jennifer Rode and Professor Martin Oliver (IOE) with postgraduate students found children enjoy and can safely drive mobile telepresence robots, which boosts participation and play – and could create more inclusive opportunities for distance-learning students.
Mobile telepresence robots can enable students to attend class remotely and participate in real-time, while using the robot to move around campus and interact directly with schoolmates.
The study, which engaged 22 children aged 9-11, showed that the robots enhanced students’ ability to participate and play with their peers during an after-school STEM programme, maximising active learning.
Dr Rode's study explored the safety and effectiveness of the robots and their potential as an educational tool for children. In particular, the research looked at children’s behaviour when using or observing the robots and their own thoughts on the potential of telepresence technology in schools.
Eight of the children drove, while fourteen others observed. The team found that the children could capably and safely drive the robots, effectively navigating obstacle courses, pushing a ball around, and finding objects in treasure hunts.
The researchers suggest the potential of the robots being used for museum trips or even games of robot football, which would offer more inclusive opportunities for distance-learning children to engage with their in-person peers.
The researchers noted that collaboration was effective between the drivers and the observers, and the children were excited by the technology, even if they were not driving.
However, they also noted some gender differences between children in terms of their confidence and adjustment to driving the robots. Boys recovered more quickly from mistakes – a pattern that aligns with previous research that looked at children’s belief in their own abilities.
They speculate this is due to children’s gendered exposure to video games, science and STEM toys, and how children are socialised by gender in relation to technology. The findings highlight the importance of gender-sensitive encouragement and strategies to include all students.
Dr Rode notes the potential of mobile telepresence robots to provide inclusive, equitable opportunities for students and educators – especially to address the issue of persistent school absenteeism in the UK.
Improvements in user interface software, algorithms for driving, and robot design can address some of the key challenges in using the robots – such as network issues and navigation difficulties in tight spaces.
Further research aims to investigate the implications of this technology for people who are unable to travel due to cost, disabled people and sustainable travel.
Dr Rode is currently using the robots in the Digital Sociology of Education module, part of IOE's hybrid Education and Technology MA.
The findings were published in NordiCHI 2024: Proceedings of the 13th Nordic Conference on Human-Computer Interaction, by the Association for Computing Machinery.
https://www.ucl.ac.uk/ioe/news/2024/oct/mobile-telepresence-robots-enhance-distance-learning-and-enable-childrens-play-and-participation
