Mobile voice and data aggregations save customers over £11 million

In this case study we show how our mobile voice and data aggregation saved public sector customers time and money.

In 2022 26 customers joined 4 mobile voice and data aggregations and saved a total of £11.4 million. This is equivalent to an average of 73% when compared to previous costs.

The requirement

Buying mobile voice and data services at various points in the year can result in different start and end dates for mobile phone contracts. This makes it difficult to switch suppliers to get better value and a quality service.

Our technology aggregation team helps customers save time and money by combining their mobile voice and data requirements with other organisations.

The solution

We run mobile voice and data aggregations 3 to 4 times a year to help achieve best value for our customers, taking both price and quality into consideration. In 2022, we ran the further competitions using lot 6 of Network Services 2. In 2023 we will use lot 2 of the new Mobile Voice and Data Services agreement.

Based on the customers interested in taking part in each aggregation we are able to estimate minimum savings and maximum prices. These are guaranteed minimum savings that all customers who take part can expect to receive.

Our technology aggregation team runs the further competition on behalf of participating customers, identifying the supplier who offers the best quality and price for the requirements. Each customer has a standalone contract with the winning supplier.

The results

Across the 4 aggregations we ran in 2022:

6 health customers saved £1.8 million or 85% on average

5 local authorities saved £2 million or 77% on average

2 charities saved £375,000 or 80% on average

2 emergency services customers saved £5.4 million or 71% on average

3 education customers saved £239,000 or 70% on average

8 central government/non-departmental bodies/regulatory bodies saved £1.6 million or 71% on average

Essex County Council was one of the customers who took part. They said:

This was our first experience of an aggregation for mobile voice and data services and we will definitely consider further aggregation opportunities.

The aggregation achieved huge savings in comparison to our previous service. We were well supported by Crown Commercial Service throughout the process and the fact that they ran the tender had the added benefit of reducing our own procurement overhead.

Let us bring power to procurement

By bringing together customers from across the public sector with similar needs, we can increase our national buying power and achieve savings that would not be possible through individual buying.

We will also save you time and resources. We draft all documentation, build the specification and run the procurement for you.

Get involved

Our next mobile voice and data services aggregation is now open. You have until Friday 16 June 2023 to submit your requirements, with a formal contract award set to take place in August 2023.

Visit our aggregation web page to find out more about aggregation and if you would like to take part, please complete our online form quoting ‘mobile voice and data aggregation’ in the comment box and a member of our team will be in touch.

If this timetable doesn’t work for you, we are also offering aggregations with closing dates of Friday 13 October 2023 and Friday 15 March 2024.

Join us for a webinar at 10am on Thursday 27 April to learn more. Book your place.