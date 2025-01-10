MOD and Trade Unions agree substantial pay rise for key personnel supporting Navy operations

Eligible Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) employees will receive a substantial pay rise in 2024/25, with agreement including key reforms and modernisation.

Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard yesterday (Thursday 9 January) visited RFA Proteus to thank seafarers for supporting Royal Navy operations.

Staff supporting critical Royal Navy operations around the world will receive a pay boost, ending the long-running pay dispute.

The pay deal, which has been agreed by the RMT and Nautilus Union, recognises the Royal Fleet Auxiliary’s unique contribution to Royal Navy operations, and is accompanied by wider reforms to the organisation, including working terms and conditions.

This agreement between the government and unions is a significant step in a plan to reform the RFA. These reforms will improve the wider employee offer for those serving in the RFA and ensure that it can continue to perform its vital role supporting the Royal Navy and our allies.

The Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard yesterday (Thursday 9 January) visited RFA Proteus and her crew, to get a first-hand account of the UK’s first underwater infrastructure surveillance vessel and how its work contributes to maritime security. The minister will also present Command Pins to Captain RFA, Martin Jones and Commodore RFA, Sam Shattock during his visit.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard yesterday said:

We welcome the agreement on this pay award. The RFA makes a vital contribution to keeping the UK secure at home and strong abroad, not least our colleagues on the RFA Proteus who I had the privilege of visiting today. They excel at supporting our armed forces around the world and it’s only right that they are recognised for their work. The pay award represents the first step towards a wider Recovery Programme to ensure current and future seafarers are best supported. This is yet more evidence that our new Government is delivering for defence.

Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns yesterday said:

Through their crucial work with the Royal Navy and our allies, The Royal Fleet Auxiliary are vital to our national security, keeping us all safe. We thank the Maritime Trade Unions for their support in reaching a resolution with RFA members which recognises their unique contribution to Defence.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary provides vital logistical and operational support to the Royal Navy and Royal Marines and is made up of a civilian maritime workforce that benefit from specialist training as part of the Ministry of Defence.

Proteus is the first of a new generation of survey and surveillance ships that helps to ensure the security of our critical underwater infrastructure.