MOD awards £20 million contract to develop hypersonic capability

The programme supports UK and allied missile defence, with a live flight demonstration planned for 2027 at the MOD Hebrides Range

Bowline strengthens UK sovereign hypersonics expertise and supports international collaboration through AUKUS Pillar 2

The Ministry of Defence has awarded a £20 million contract to Lockheed Martin UK to deliver Project Bowline, a hypersonic target programme designed to support the development and testing of missile defence systems against advanced threats. The project is a key part of the UK’s contribution to allied air and missile defence, with a live flight demonstration planned for 2027 at the MOD Hebrides Range.

The contract awarded by NAD Group will support around 63 jobs in Bedfordshire and inject £2 million into the supply chain, with over a third going directly to UK SMEs. It also marks the MOD’s return to hypersonic target development after more than a decade, rebuilding the sovereign capability in advanced targets.

National Armaments Director Rupert Pearce said:

Delivering Project Bowline will help ensure the UK stays ahead of rapidly evolving hypersonic threats. By working with our AUKUS partners and investing in advanced missile technology in the UK, we strengthen our national arsenal, boost a key sector in our economy, and support our ability to deliver effective missile defence.

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin UK – at its advanced manufacturing facility – will design, manufacture, qualify and test a hypersonic target, a vehicle designed to represent high-speed threats capable of travelling at speeds reaching above Mach 5.

The programme will culminate in a first flight demonstration, enabling the future assessment and qualification of next‑generation missile defence systems, including sensors and interceptors. Bowline has been awarded through the MOD’s Science and Technology Oriented Research and Development in Missile Defence (STORM) contract managed by the UK Missile Defence Centre and supports innovation in defence capability.

Project Bowline builds on international collaboration under the AUKUS Pillar 2 Hypersonic Flight Test and Experimentation (HyFliTE) Project Arrangement, where the UK, United States and Australia are working together to accelerate hypersonic and counter‑hypersonic technologies. The US and Australia will provide critical contributions including flight test and research expertise and technical peer review.

The programme is a prime example of the NAD Group’s core role in developing, delivering and sustaining the UK’s national arsenal.

Bowline will enhance sovereign expertise in hypersonic systems, including modelling, manufacturing and testing, while strengthening partnerships across industry, small and medium enterprises and academia. This reflects a continued focus on accelerating capability delivery, deepening international collaboration and supporting UK economic growth through defence investment.

Paul Livingston, Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin UK, said: