MOD DE&S: Marine Systems Transformation Programme (MaST)

DE&S Ships Support will be publishing Pre Qualification Questionnaires for 3 new Multi-Supplier Frameworks (1.Spares & Consumables, 2.Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul, and 3.Technical Services) in support of the Marine Systems Transformation Programme (MaST). MaST seeks to transform the platform equipment support provided to the RN fleet, to deliver reliability, affordability, and sustainability, with a view to promoting optimum platform availability.

Aligning with RN Project RENOWN, the MaST programme aims to provide an innovative approach to contracting. The programme will focus on

expanding the supplier base

increasing platform availability through sustainable equipment availability improvements

providing flexibility and improved lead times

promoting value for money by increased competition

reducing the tendering process burden, by removal of associated barriers; and streamlined approval process



Interested in joining these frameworks? Register on the Defence Sourcing Portal (DSP) now, to keep an eye out for the upcoming MaST Business Opportunity.