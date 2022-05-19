MOD Director of Defence Innovation Clare Cameron joins the Ploughshare board

Ploughshare, the company that finds new and inspiring uses for government inventions, is pleased to announce the appointment of defence innovation leader Clare Cameron to its board.

Clare is the Director of Defence Innovation in the Ministry of Defence (MOD), responsible for leading its innovation effort, and was previously Deputy Director Defence in the National Security Secretariat in the Cabinet Office. She joins Ploughshare in the role of Non-Executive Director.

Simon Devonshire OBE, Chairman of the Ploughshare board, yesterday said:

Clare’s experience and expertise in defence innovation make her a perfect fit for Ploughshare, in support of our mission to maximise the potential of technology developed across government departments for the benefit of society. We are delighted to welcome her to the board at a pivotal time in Ploughshare’s growth.

Commenting on her appointment, Clare yesterday said:

“I am delighted to be joining Ploughshare at an exciting time as it attracts significant investment and strengthens relationships with departments across the government. Ploughshare plays a vital and growing role in unlocking economic growth through the commercialisation of public sector innovation and as a Non-Executive director, I am looking forward to being a part of this important work.”

Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, Ploughshare CEO, yesterday said:

Clare’s insight and her experience at the forefront of defence innovation will be invaluable to the board at Ploughshare as we deliver on our ambitious 10-year strategy. Together we will deliver our mission to maximise the potential of technology developed from government research, creating hundreds of exciting new ventures to support the UK economy and society.

Ploughshare, wholly owned by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, has access to a wide range of technologies developed by leading scientists and engineers at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and wider government.

Since it was founded in 2005 it has licensed more than 140 innovative technologies and created more than 400 jobs.