MOD Gibraltar gives politicians an insight into Defence
A group of MPs and peers visited MOD Gibraltar this month as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme (AFPS).
The visit to the overseas territory was centred around the activity of the Royal Navy, with the crews of HMS Cutlass and HMS Dagger taking the parliamentarians for a spin around Europa Point.
However, there was also an Army element to the visit, with trips to Buffadero Training Centre and the famous Gibraltar Tunnels, as well as briefs from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG).
In addition to meeting the military, the visitors also spoke with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo KC and Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE, DL, the Governor of Gibraltar.
The AFPS allows politicians to experience what life is like for those in HM Armed Forces and to increase the understanding of the work that the military does in its various roles.
Running from September to late July, the initiative allows 45 participants from both the House of Commons and the House of Lords to take part each year.
The scheme is not limited to just overseas territories or operational areas, but also encompasses trips to training locations within the UK.
An article on the AFPS visit to see British service personnel based in the Falkland Islands earlier this year is available here: Armed forces parliamentary scheme group visits British forces in the Falklands Islands.
Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mod-gibraltar-gives-politicians-an-insight-into-defence
