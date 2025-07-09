techUK
|Printable version
MOD launches UK Defence Innovation and StratCom renamed
Announced in the Strategic Defence Review, last week UK Defence Innovation (UKDI) reached Initial Operating Capacity.
Sitting within the new National Armaments Directorate Group (NADG) under Defence Reform, and with a ringfenced annual budget of £400mn, UKDI is intended to dramatically simplify MOD’s innovation landscape. It brings together previously separate innovation organisations including the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), J-Hub, the Defence Innovation Unit (formerly within Head Office), and Future Capability Innovation (formerly within DE&S).
UKDI will work with the newly created Military Strategic Headquarters (MSHQ) to agree capability priorities, engage industry and academia, ensuring ‘that game-changing technologies can be rapidly identified, developed, and deployed to the front line’. This represents a marked shift from FLCs setting requirements themselves before going to market, as before. FLC innovation units will remain in existence, but their work will be directed and financially resourced by UKDI.
In practice, UKDI will be responsible for those acquisitions that fall under the three-month ‘rapid commercial innovation’ cycle of MOD’s new segmented approach to procurement.
UKDI will also enhance the MOD’s regional engagement, building on the previous work of DASA Outreach and FLC Innovation Scouts. Regional Innovation Managers will lead teams of tech scouts and others responsible for acting a single point of contact for MOD SME services as well as driving industry and academic interaction. They will also lead engagement with the Regional Defence and Security Clusters.
Finally, a ‘Rapid Innovation Team’ which will focus on the delivery of dual-use capabilities, working at a ‘wartime pace’.
techUK has long argued that the fragmented nature of MOD’s existing innovation ecosystem has led to a disjointed and inefficient approach to the development and acquisition of new technologies. With the creation of clearer lines of command – both horizontally, with problem setting between MSHQ and UKDI, and vertically from UKDI down to FLC innovation units - the dangers of duplication should be avoided.
Also announced last week, Strategic Command (StratCom) will be renamed Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (CSOC). It will continue to be led by General Sir James Hockenhull, sitting alongside the Front-Line Commands within MSHQ under the Chief of the Defence Staff. The new name reflects its enhanced responsibilities for the cyber domain, as well as its continuing role with UK Special Forces, medical services, and intelligence.
These changes are just the latest in a series of reforms carried out by Defence over the past 12 months, leading up to the Strategic Defence Review. You can find an explainer on those changes here, as well as our summary of the SDR.
For more on the work of techUK's Defence Programme, email Jeremy Wimble.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/mod-launches-uk-defence-innovation-and-stratcom-renamed.html
Latest News from
techUK
Technology Adoption Review: A start, but not the end, to seize the role of tech and solve the UK’s productivity problem09/07/2025 12:25:00
The UK government released its response to the Tech Adoption Review alongside the Industrial Strategy and Digital and Tech Sector Plan. Led by Chief Scientific Adviser Angela McLean and National Technology Adviser Dave Smith, the review examined technology adoption barriers across eight growth sectors and gathered over 200 responses.
A Trade Strategy for the UK’s Tech Future: What It Means for Our Sector - and What Still Needs to Happen08/07/2025 16:25:00
The UK Government’s new trade strategy represents a critical evolution in how Britain understands and promotes its economy globally.
Cybersecurity as a strategic lever in a changing global landscape08/07/2025 15:05:00
With rising trade tensions among many of the UK’s key trading partners, and the growing convergence of economic and national security priorities worldwide, we find ourselves at a critical inflection point.
Ofcom Sets Out Final Plans for Online Safety Fees and Penalties08/07/2025 11:25:00
On 26 June 2025, Ofcom published its final policy statement on the implementation of the fees and penalties regime under the Online Safety Act 2023.
Shifting Currents: Tech, Trade, and Security07/07/2025 16:25:00
Under the theme Shifting Currents: Tech, Trade, and Security we are pleased to launch this year’s International Trade Week, running from Monday 7 July to Friday 11 July.
DfT’s Transport AI Action Plan promising but more details needed07/07/2025 11:25:00
It’s a first-of-its-kind attempt to spell out exactly what the Government thinks the UK’s transport system will look like with a full integration of AI into operations, and what needs to be done to ensure that it gets done safely and effectively.
Ofcom Launches New Consultations on Satellite and Spectrum Use04/07/2025 15:05:00
Ofcom has opened new consultations aimed at supporting the efficient use of spectrum and enabling innovation across the satellite and wireless sectors. With growing demand for satellite connectivity, Ofcom is proposing to revise the fee structure for non-geostationary satellite (NGSO) gateway licences.
EU launches Quantum Strategy04/07/2025 09:25:00
On 2 July, the EU Commission officially announced its strategy which aims to make Europe a global leader in quantum by 2030. The strategy targets five key areas: research and innovation, quantum infrastructures, ecosystem strengthening, space and dual-use technologies, and quantum skills.
June Summary | What the techUK Health and Social Care Programme Delivered02/07/2025 14:20:00
The techUK Health and Social Care programme delivered a series of events throughout June, bringing together industry leaders, government stakeholders, and NHS decision-makers to tackle critical digital health challenges.