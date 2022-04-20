techUK
|Printable version
MOD publishes updated Doing Business with Defence brochure
The Ministry of Defence has released its updated Doing Business with Defence brochure
The brochure gives an overview of Ministry of Defence procurement and information on doing business with Defence.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/mod-publishes-updated-doing-business-with-defence-brochure.html
Latest News from
techUK
AI Leaders Lunchtime Lecture Series: Framing AI Frameworks19/04/2022 15:15:00
On 31st March techUK hosted the latest event in our AI Leaders Lunchtime Lecture Series, where we ask world-leading industry experts to offer their insights and views on where the is, what the greatest opportunities and challenges are and how we get it right.
Local Digital Capital Index 2022 – Call for Evidence19/04/2022 13:15:00
In September 2021 techUK published our Local Digital Capital Index with Henham Strategy and launched the Index at Advanced’s offices in Birmingham with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.
London Office for Technology and Innovation publishes report into social care tech innovators14/04/2022 12:25:00
The London Office for Technology and Innovation (LOTI) has published an ‘Innovation in Social Care Deep Dive’. This includes findings from a survey it commissioned into social care innovation and aims to understand how digital solutions and technology can support health and social care services in 2022 and beyond.
No turning back now: how cross sector collaboration can actually make us healthier13/04/2022 09:20:00
Alex Eavis, Chief Product Officer at EMIS, Digital, Data & Analytics, Pharmacy, considers the incredible advances that could be achieved through multidisciplinary collaboration.
Ministry of Justice Digital Strategy 202512/04/2022 16:25:00
The strategy, which was published on Friday 8 April, sets out the ambition to change the user experience of justice by providing simpler, faster and better services for everyone.
GovTech Update March 2022 - The largest awards, opportunities and expiries in Public Sector IT12/04/2022 11:25:00
Your monthly update on recently published opportunities, the largest technology contracts awarded and contracts that are due to expire this time next year in the Public Sector technology market. Powered by Tussell.
Government publishes the Goldacre Review into the use of health data11/04/2022 16:25:00
The government recently (07 April 2022) published the Goldacre Review into how to improve safety and security in the use of health data for research and analysis.
Guest blog: Delivering digital strategy for the public sector11/04/2022 15:20:00
Isobel Croot, Head of Strategic Services at dxw, explores the huge part that strategy plays in the building and delivery of vital public services.