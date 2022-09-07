techUK
|Printable version
MOD releases the Joint Doctrine Publication 0-40, UK Space Power
Space is critical to society, underpinning almost every aspect of life in the Information Age and is a vital component of national security, enabling the UK’s military operational advantage.
The first edition of JDP 0-40, UK Space Power provides a balanced and comprehensive, unclassified understanding of space power whilst fulfilling the principle that developing an independent space power doctrine is fundamental to the UK’s operationalisation of the space domain.
The document focuses on four main topics:
- Introduction to space power – outlining characteristics and limitations of space power before placing it into a national and global context
- Roles of space power – and the key missions that sit below them
- Space command and control, coordination and planning – a discussion of general principles and specifics relating to the space domain
- The employment of space power – how to apply space within an integrated approach and considering space power in deterrence
The publication thoroughly lays out the current state of the space domain, referencing that space is becoming increasingly congested, complex yet critical and contested. Touching on the political aspects of the space domain, the Ministry of Defence is clearly committed to recognise the importance of diplomacy, international cooperation and accordance with domestic and international law.
Technology is a key element which runs through the document with technology advances being more important than ever given the reliance other operational domains have on positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), satellite communications (SATCOM) and other space-enabled capabilities.
MOD clearly set out that partnerships with civil, industry, commercial and academic entities are therefore essential to increase resilience, understand the progress of technology in this area and develop further opportunities for deterrence in space.
You can find the full document here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/mod-releases-the-joint-doctrine-publication-0-40-uk-space-power.html
Latest News from
techUK
Preparing the UK for the future of work07/09/2022 15:10:00
techUK sets out its recommendations for government to prepare the UK for the future of work.
Removing confusing ‘legal but harmful’ definition for adults is the right way to ensure the Online Safety Bill can achieve its objectives to make the UK the safest place to be online for children06/09/2022 14:05:00
The Online Safety Bill is an important piece of legislation that is needed to protect children from harm online and ensure that tech companies have a clear and workable regulatory framework to address illegal and seriously harmful content online.
UKRI presents strategy for delivering key R&D objectives05/09/2022 11:25:00
UKRI has published its corporate plan to deliver key improvements to the UK’s R&D ecosystem during the next 3 years.
Launching techUK's new metaverse campaign02/09/2022 11:25:00
Underneath the hype, the countless articles, and the jokes about avatars that this technology has amassed, a larger conversation about the design the next generation of the internet has started to emerge.
techUK’s Political Party Conference schedule 202201/09/2022 16:25:00
techUK will be hosting a number of activities at Conservative and Labour party conferences this year in partnership with a range of members, exploring some of the key issues facing the UK’s tech industry. All of our conference events are held within the secure zone on the Tuesday of both Labour and Conservative party conference.
Call for Blogs | Nations and Regions Campaign Week31/08/2022 10:20:00
Join techUK from 12 – 16 September as we explore, show and celebrate the contributions made by the tech sector to drive forward levelling up, digital adoption, develop digital skills, connect people and harness R&D in the UK’s nations and regions as part of techUK’s Local Digital Capital week.
To unleash Britain's potential in science and technology we need to invest in the future of compute - and we need to invest now31/08/2022 09:20:00
The UK has played a historic and leading role in developing the field of computing, with figures such as Charles Babbage, Ada Lovelace and Alan Turing known around the world for extending the frontiers of science and technology.
Artificial intelligence in life sciences: Future-proofing strategies26/08/2022 11:25:00
Read the fourth and final article in a series on AI in Life Sciences authored by techUK members Marsh in collaboration with the law firm Kennedys.