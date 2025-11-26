Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
MOD showcases integrated wargaming expertise at NATO’s Premier Concept Development Conference
Cyber & Specialist Operations Command’s (CSOC) Integrated Warfare Centre (IWC) and Dstl have underscored Britain’s leading role in modern defence analytical wargaming.
This year’s Concept Development plus Wargaming Initiative for NATO Conference (CD & WIN 2025) helped to share fresh insights from concept development and wargaming, strengthen collaborative networks across NATO, and bring partners together to explore common challenges, exchange best practice, and advance collective understanding.
The NATO Conference, held in Verona, Italy helped to share fresh insights from concept development and wargaming, strengthen collaborative networks across NATO, and bring partners together to explore common challenges, exchange best practice, and advance collective understanding.
Through the joint efforts of the Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub (DEWH) and the Defence Wargaming Centre (DWC), part of Dstl, the UK delivered a clear message: collaboration, coherence, and shared learning are essential to preparing NATO for an era of disruptive change. The two organisations already work closely together, and, in 2024, they formalised their relationship with the signing of a partnership charter. The charter set out principles to ensure that the two centres operate coherently, consistently and efficiently in pursuit of a common set of goals.
NATO brought its concept development and wargaming communities together under one roof, creating a single forum for Allies, partners, industry, and academics to explore how the Alliance can think, plan, and adapt at pace. For the UK, the event offered a significant opportunity to strengthen relationships, promote the Analysis-Led Wargaming Framework (ALWF), and champion a One-Defence approach across the wider enterprise.
At the heart of the UK’s contribution were two presentations. The first showcased the UK MOD’s growing Wargaming Defence Enterprise, highlighting national capability, the role of the wargaming network, and opportunities to build bilateral and multilateral partnerships. The second introduced the Analysis-Led Wargaming Framework (ALWF) – a developing tool designed to give commissioners, analysts, and practitioners a shared, repeatable method for analytical wargaming. Together, the sessions reflected the UK’s commitment to advancing wargaming as both a profession and a defence enabler.
Captain Eugene Morgan OBE RN, Head of the Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub, said:
Our work at the DEWH shows that rigorous, analytical wargaming is essential to shaping credible future force options. By sharing methods and building partnerships across NATO, we’re accelerating the development of coherent, evidence-based decisions for the Alliance.
Throughout the conference, UK delegates emphasised several key themes shaping Britain’s approach to modern wargaming:
- Defence enterprise coherence and One-Defence collaboration
- Advancing rigorous analytical wargaming
- Championing diversity and inclusion to strengthen decision-making
- Sharing good practice and lessons learned across NATO
Presentation at this year’s Concept Development plus Wargaming Initiative for NATO Conference. Crown copyright.
As NATO confronts strategic competition, rapid technological change, and increasingly complex threats, wargaming is becoming a critical testbed for exploring decisions before they matter. The UK’s contribution in Verona reinforced the importance of human-centred, analytically grounded approaches that enable the Alliance to innovate with purpose, coherence, and agility.
Colin Marston, Dstl’s Chief Wargamer and Head of the Defence Wargaming Centre commented:
NATO’s future operational advantage will come from how well we think and learn together. Through the DEWH and the DWC partnership, the UK is committed to strengthening the wargaming enterprise, deepening collaboration with our Allies, and ensuring we make better, faster decisions in an increasingly complex world.
The DEWH and DWC’s joint presence demonstrated the UK’s determination to support a stronger, more connected wargaming community – one that underpins NATO’s ability to anticipate challenge, adapt at pace, and shape the future of warfare.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mod-showcases-integrated-wargaming-expertise-at-natos-premier-concept-development-conference
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
NATO award for Dstl engineer31/10/2025 15:10:00
Rebecca Findlay received the Early Career award for her deep expertise in modelling and simulation for electro-optical/infrared signatures.
Security breach averted: drones intercepted at NATO summit06/10/2025 15:10:00
As drone threats become increasingly sophisticated, Dstl's open standards approach is proving essential for coordinated international defence responses.
North East AI Growth Zone taskforce launched to accelerate jobs, skills and growth25/09/2025 09:10:00
Thousands of jobs on the horizon with new training and apprenticeship routes expected to be created as new taskforce announced.
Building the Digital Targeting Web10/09/2025 13:20:00
Dstl and partners are enabling the UK's Integrated Fighting Force by developing underlying technology that will connect platforms and systems.
CWD 2025: the next step in ridding the world of chemical weapons14/08/2025 11:20:00
Dstl experts and partners will be discussing the challenge of destroying undeclared stockpiles of chemical weapons at annual conference.
Understanding Injury: DASA seeks innovations in Conflict Wound research13/08/2025 11:20:00
New Market Exploration by Dstl/DMS through DASA seeks innovative technical solutions that could be used to model or monitor conflict wounds.
Operating in the Future Electromagnetic Environment symposium 202527/06/2025 15:10:00
Representatives from industry, academia and government are invited to join the OFEME symposium to work alongside Dstl’s scientists and shape future thinking.
Join the Future Combat Air System programme at Dstl25/06/2025 16:05:00
Play a pivotal role in safeguarding the UK's future and shape the next generation of combat air technology, by joining the FCAS programme.