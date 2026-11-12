Ministry of Defence
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MOD showcases UK industry at EuroNaval exhibition
The Ministry of Defence hosted eight innovative maritime defence enterprises in Paris, promoting UK solutions to pan-European maritime defence challenges.
The MOD attended EuroNaval – Europe’s leading maritime defence and security exhibition - in Paris (3 to 6 November).
EuroNaval brings together the international maritime defence ecosystem, with representatives from governments, naval staff and defence industries attending to discuss the latest maritime technology and emerging naval challenges.
The MOD hosted eight companies on the UK Pavilion, including several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to promote their maritime solutions to a global market. From uncrewed surface vessels (MUSVs) to maritime propulsion monitoring systems, visitors to the Pavilion had the opportunity to learn about the UK’s innovation and world-class maritime defence capabilities.
A spokesperson from MonsterCAM, one of the companies featured, yesterday said:
Being part of the UK MOD presence gave us, as an SME, a real European footprint, putting our composite tooling, mouldings and autonomous platform capabilities in front of naval and defence decision-makers from across the continent.
The defence export SME engagement team also ran a successful ‘Meet the Supply Chain’ session, supporting SMEs to access the European defence market through primes, mid-tiers and trade associations.
As attention turns to joint maritime security and growing hybrid threats, the UK has a real role to play in defending European and global freedoms. Maritime security is our joint security and UK innovation is at the forefront of keeping all of our citizens safe.
The UK is a reliable and capable maritime partner, committed to strengthening collective security through advanced naval capabilities, defence industrial cooperation and enduring international partnerships.
Industry as well as innovators and investors were at EuroNaval to discuss shared security challenges and future cooperation.
Oliver Harry, National Armaments International Director, yesterday said:
EuroNaval provides an important opportunity to bring together governments, armed forces and industry partners to discuss shared maritime security challenges and future capability needs.
The UK’s presence at the exhibition reflects our commitment to international collaboration, strengthening defence relationships across Europe, and showcasing the breadth of innovation and expertise within the UK defence sector.
As security challenges continue to evolve, cooperation between allies and partners remains essential to maintaining maritime security and collective defence.
The deepening UK-France maritime partnership was clear, with UK company MSI-Defence Systems signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Safran to jointly develop and promote naval counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) integration.
As well as strengthening international partnerships and promoting the NATO alliance, this Anglo-French collaboration demonstrates how European joint ventures can galvanise the development of new defence solutions.
John Meldrum, Managing Director at MSI-Defence Systems, yesterday said:
We are delighted to announce our joint effort with Safran to pool our decades’ worth of combat-proven experience with gunfire technology with Safran’s expertise in the land and naval C-UAS markets.
This agreement marks an important step in our ambition to strengthen international partnerships that support the future of combat-proven air defence.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mod-showcases-uk-industry-at-euronaval-exhibition
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