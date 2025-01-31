Scottish Government
Modelling impacts of free trade agreements on the Scottish economy: policy summary
This policy summary accompanies the analytical report: Modelling impacts of free trade agreements on the Scottish economy. It provides a non-technical narrative, situating key findings alongside the Scottish Government’s approach to trade and engagement with the UK Government on trade agreements.
Introduction
Modelling Impacts of Free Trade Agreements on the Scottish economy – Policy Summary
This policy summary accompanies the report, Modelling Impacts of Free Trade Agreements on the Scottish Economy, produced by the Scottish Government’s Office of the Chief Economic Adviser and published on 30th January 2025.
Its purpose is to provide an accompanying non-technical narrative to those analytical results, putting the key findings within the context of the Scottish Government’s approach to trade, in line with Scotland’s Vision for Trade, and our engagement with the UK Government on its programme of Free Trade Agreements.
Greater detail on the findings summarised below, in addition to information on the methodology and approaches used for this analysis, can be found in the primary report here: Modelling impacts of free trade agreements on the Scottish economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/modelling-impacts-free-trade-agreements-scottish-economy-policy-summary/
