Modern skills recognition: why charities should embrace digital credentials

The success and impact of any charitable organisation is dependent on the dedication, skills and adaptability of their people. As societal needs and operational challenges grow increasingly complex, the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to employee training falls short. To bridge this gap, there is a need for charities to not only develop custom training content that suits their unique missions but also to quality assure their training activities to raise standards and elevate their training programmes.

One acknowledged approach is to partner with a recognised awarding body such as NCFE, through which charities can gain recognition for their own learning and development activities. Endorsed Programmes can be used to add an extra layer of credibility to your training strategy, helping you to equip your workforce with the unique skills they need to support your charitable mission.

Excitingly, digital credentials can also be used alongside Endorsed Programmes to offer a modern, verifiable and secure way to validate achievements. This innovative form of skills recognition not only boosts team engagement but can also improve the visibility and credibility of your charity’s initiatives.

What are digital credentials?

Digital credentials are verifiable digital badges that confirm an individual's accomplishments, making it simple to showcase skills and knowledge gained. They are loaded with metadata about the achievement, such as the programme name, completion date and the range of skills demonstrated.

Digital credentials are becoming increasingly common across a range of sectors, including for charities and not-for-profit organisations. By adopting this efficient method of skills recognition, charities can stay ahead of the curve and offer transparent and portable certification to their employees, volunteers and beneficiaries.

How do Endorsed Programmes and digital credentials work?

Charities who choose to offer NCFE Endorsed Programmes can achieve the NCFE stamp of approval across a a range of informal training activities such as presentations, webinars, online training and workshops. You retain all ownership and intellectual property (IPR) of any programmes you write.

When a participant completes a course or achieves a milestone on the NCFE Endorsed Programme, your organisation can issue a digital credential. This credential is stored securely on a digital platform and can be shared by recipients through digital wallets, social media, or professional networks. The embedded metadata allows employers and educational institutions to easily verify the authenticity of the credentials.

Your charity can have full control over the issuing and management of your credentials, including setting expiration dates and the ability to revoke credentials if necessary. The digital badges can be personalised with your charity’s logo and branding, helping to raise awareness for the great work that you do.

The future of skills recognition

The rise of digital credentials within the charitable sector reflects a broader shift towards a more innovative and flexible approach to skills recognition and development. As the landscape of work and learning continues to evolve, there is increasing demand for organisations of all kinds to validate and showcase the diverse range of skills and competencies that their employees, volunteers, and beneficiaries acquire.

By embracing this trend, charities and not-for-profit organisations can ensure that their training and development efforts remain effective and relevant in a digital-first world, ultimately enhancing their impact and credibility in the communities they serve.

To learn more about digital credentials or to request a demo on how they work, you can visit our dedicated digital credentials webpage.