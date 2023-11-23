Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking: An Expanding UK Market

This is the second in a series of articles on the top 10 serious and organised crime threats to the UK and their evolution over a decade. This article traces the journey of the threat posed by modern slavery and human trafficking, which has risen rapidly up the policy agenda over a decade.

Across the globe, supply chains of every description are tainted by exploited labour. The UK is no exception: here as elsewhere, labour is often the greatest cost to business. Reducing this cost offers the fastest route to increased margins. For some businesses, they will use whatever means possible.

The threat from modern slavery and human trafficking in the UK was already recognised at the advent of the National Crime Agency (NCA) – and, indeed, of its predecessor, the Serious Organised Crime Agency. While the maxim ‘the more you look, the more you find’ probably applies, it is likely that the exploited population has increased over 10 years. Referrals of potential victims through the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) have risen from 1,746 in 2013 to 16,938 in 2023 (the highest figure since the NRM began in 2009). And the threat is unique in that it connects to almost every other form of criminality impacting the UK – whether narcotics production and distribution, or industrial levels of fraud conducted on dating sites by enslaved workers.

The UK as a Market Opportunity

Modern slavery and human trafficking is far from a new crime. In 1860, a slave would sell in the US for the equivalent of around £30,000 in today’s money. In 2023, the price in the UK is often no more than the cost of the exploited person’s airfare.

Over the past 10 years, recruitment of victims has exploited the growing availability of social media. These platforms offer windows of opportunity for traffickers to tempt and trick, which they use with skill and alacrity. In many cases, traffickers then use these same tools to sell exploited services.

Back in 2014, the Home Office estimated that 10,000–13,000 people were subjected to modern slavery in the UK. While a revised official estimate is yet to be produced, today’s numbers are likely to exceed 130,000. The exploited sector is difficult to size, however. Victim testimony is hard to access and there are remarkably few prosecutions when set against the number of investigations conducted.

The UK consistently offers strong market opportunities for labour and sex exploitation. The risk of sanction is seen by offenders as manageable and modern slavery and human trafficking feature in the criminal delivery of most other organised crime threats. The operation of these market dynamics carries extraordinary latent risk to the UK and its institutions. The UK response must focus on disrupting the market fundamentals.

The UK remains poor at identifying revenues generated, which are probably significantly higher than existing estimates. In the case of commercial sexual exploitation, recent cases show that expected revenues per person could be around £20,000 per month. Labour trafficking – whether for cleaning cars, food production or care services – is modelled on significantly lower incomes, requiring a larger workforce to ensure profitability. Domestic servitude is potentially the most hidden of these crimes, with limited understanding of the revenues generated.

This decade, meanwhile, exploitation for the purpose of committing crime has become better recognised. This is often conducted to distance bad actors from their crimes, widen market access or launder criminal proceeds. Referrals of potential victims through the NRM related to county lines grew from just 1 in 2015 to 2,281 in 2022. Alongside this, today, is the wholesale exploitation of large groups in scam centres globally, preying on UK citizens in large numbers.

Market conditions dictate trafficking patterns. No trafficker recruits without strong confidence in their access to significant financial recompense. Traffickers often face churn in the exploited workforce – for example, due to law-enforcement action – and need a healthy pipeline of new recruits. These recruits may be tricked into enslaved conditions, by poor economic outlook (push factors) or a sense of opportunity (pull factors). The UK itself offers specific market-infiltration opportunities for traffickers in agri and food production, construction, and the care and service sectors. Demand for sex for money today massively outstrips the voluntary market.

While trafficking groups have always needed access to the financial system, they use it now more than ever to accept illicit payments

Brexit and a range of other factors are recognised to have impacted the market. While not fundamentally affecting the business model, there has been a change in the nationality profile of victims coming to the UK for ‘work’ of a kind considered labour exploitation. Polish and Baltic states victims are probably less prominent in 2023 than they were previously. And while victimisation of Vietnamese, Chinese and Filipino nationals remains consistent, adverts on adult services sites – among other evidence – point to an upswing in Romanian, Brazilian and Ukrainian victims.

Meanwhile, the advent of Covid-19 lockdowns had a significant impact on exploitative markets based on face-to-face activity, including in nail bars, gardening and household repairs. The sexual exploitation arena was also affected and many victims from other nations, together with their exploiters, headed home. Online, ‘camming’ activity bulged as many sought alternative sources of income. Markets recovered quickly once lockdowns eased – in some cases beforehand, indicating the strength of demand.

At the same time, a proportion of those secreted in vehicles and latterly small boats to the UK from northern France feeds demand for modern slavery and human trafficking. Of the 83,236 people arriving by small boat from 2018–22, 7% were referred to the NRM. This is a concern given growth in organised immigration crime, underpinned by changing migration patterns, over the past decade. A 2021 Home Office report showed that the prevalence of NRM referrals within the immigration detention system has increased in recent years.

Payment in cash for goods and services across the exploited sector is reducing compared with 10 years back. And while trafficking groups have always needed access to the financial system, they use it now more than ever to accept illicit payments. Retail Fintech institutions are increasingly popular, but the full breadth of the financial system is implicated. Revenues are likely to be significantly higher than existing estimates, with the cost to the UK estimated at £33 billion per year.

Click here for the full press release