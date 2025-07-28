Modern slavery consultation

What do you think of the National Referral Mechanism for victims of modern slavery? Now is the chance to have your say.

The Government has launched a Call for Evidence on the effectiveness of the National Referral Mechanism, the UK’s system for identifying victims of modern slavery and trafficking.

We know that this is a concern for many Homeless Link members, and recently featured a guest blog from member The Passage on strengthening modern slavery prevention in the homelessness sector.

We would encourage any homelessness services which have identified and/or supported victims of modern slavery through their work, and/or used the National Referral Mechanism, to consider submitting evidence. The Call for Evidence is open until 8 October 2025.

The Home Office want to hear from a range of individuals, groups and organisations about how the UK can improve its approach to identifying victims of modern slavery, so that victims are recognised early and accurately so they can be protected and provided with appropriate assistance and support towards their recovery from exploitation.

The Call for Evidence focuses on three themes where the Government is asking for further evidence and insights on:

Definitions of victims of modern slavery

Initial identification of victims of modern slavery

Formal identification of victims of modern slavery

The Government says that this Call for Evidence is a key step towards longer-term reforms of the identification system.