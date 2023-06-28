Modern slavery victim’s drug conviction quashed following CCRC referral

Liverpool Crown Court has overturned the conviction of a man trafficked to the UK as a child following a referral by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

‘Mr Q’ was arrested in 2017 inside a cannabis farm and pleaded guilty in Warrington magistrates’ court to cultivating a class B drug.

However, just two years earlier the Home Office had determined he was a victim of human trafficking when he came from Vietnam to the UK in 2013 for the purposes of forced labour.

Despite the charges relating to activity linked to being trafficked into the country, Mr Q’s legal advice overlooked that he could have applied a defence under section 45 of the Modern Slavery Act.

This is the latest CCRC referral related to miscarriages of justice against victims of human trafficking, following previous cases involving a Vietnamese teenager working on a cannabis farm in Leicester and a child who was charged with a range of offences stemming from him being trafficked.

Helen Pitcher OBE, Chairman of CCRC yesterday said:

“We are seeing too many cases where victims of human trafficking go on to become victims of a miscarriage of justice. “The law is quite clear that nobody should face charges for actions directly linked to being a victim of modern slavery. “We urge any trafficking victims who feel they have received an unjust conviction to contact us and we will investigate their case.”

Mr Q was represented in his application to the CCRC by Philippa Southwell of Southwell & Partners.

