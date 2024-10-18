Modern slavery victims to be supported in fresh measures

Victims of modern slavery will be better supported in fresh measures unveiled by the government.

For the first time, the government has pledged to eradicate the backlog of decisions on modern slavery cases within 2 years, giving thousands of women, men and children who may have suffered traumatic sexual, physical and economic abuse the clarity needed to assist with their recovery.

Currently, many victims face long delays in having their status as a victim of modern slavery confirmed through the national referral mechanism, via a conclusive grounds decision. This can lead to prolonged uncertainty and mental health suffering.

Through hiring 200 additional Home Office staff to process cases, thousands of vulnerable people will receive faster decisions on their cases so that they can move forward with their lives, whilst making the process more efficient.

These new employees are already being recruited and will be in their posts in early 2025.

The Safeguarding Minister pledged the new reforms to a room of charity and law enforcement delegates on Thursday (17 October) to mark national Anti-Slavery Week, before traveling to meet survivors of modern slavery at Salvation Army premises.

During the event, Jess Phillips set out that tackling modern slavery is one of her top priorities. She pledged to drive up prosecution numbers for perpetrators of this vile crime and reform the modern slavery system.

Minister for Safeguarding, Jess Phillips said:

For too long, modern slavery survivors and the harrowing experiences they have lived through have not been given the attention and support they deserve. This is going to change. The actions I have announced today are a first step towards putting survivors first, eradicating the backlog of modern slavery cases to give victims the clarity and peace of mind they need to move on with their lives. Supporting victims of modern slavery is one of my top priorities and there is much more to do. But be in no doubt, this government will use every lever at its disposal to support them while we pursue those who callously profit from their trauma and misery.

Major Kathy Betteridge, Director for Anti-Trafficking and Modern Slavery, The Salvation Army, said: