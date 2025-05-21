Modernising legal services

New laws passed to improve transparency and accountability of the sector.

New laws to modernise and improve the way legal services are regulated in Scotland has been passed by the Scottish Parliament.

The Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill will improve how legal services are regulated and introduce a more flexible and consumer-focused system that provides clearer and swifter redress for complaints through greater transparency and accountability.

The Bill benefits the legal profession by simplifying regulatory structures and promoting innovation and competition, intended to increase access to justice. Also, by removing restrictions on third sector bodies, it aims to help charities better support the most vulnerable in society.

The legislation ensures regulation remains independent and fair by empowering The Lord President to better oversee and improve the functions of legal services within Scotland, upholding the high standards of Scotland’s legal community

Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown said:

“Scotland’s legal sector plays an integral role in maintaining the rule of law and upholding justice. From individuals seeking advice in family law matters to businesses navigating complex commercial disputes, there will always be a need and demand for accessible, efficient and accountable legal services.

“The Bill is about improving the everyday experience of people who need legal help and ensuring that legal services are delivered in a way that is fair, equitable and accessible for all and making it better equipped to serve the people of Scotland in an ever-evolving legal landscape.

“The journey of this Bill has been a rigorous and collaborative process, involving extensive consultation, including with the legal sector and consumers, to ensure it reflects the interests of all those who interact with the legal system.”

Background

Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill | Scottish Parliament Website