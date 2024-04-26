Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Modernising testing and evaluation methods to future-proof defence
DASA seeks novel methods of testing and evaluating for the future of defence
- DASA has launched a new Innovation Focus Area (IFA) called Unlocking the True Potential of Test and Evaluation (T&E) for Defence
- Funding provided by the Ministry of Defence (MOD)
- Suggested project values of between £50,000 and £200,000 (ex VAT) with a maximum of £500,000 (ex VAT) per financial year
- This IFA will be open for a minimum of two cycles
The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch a new IFA called Unlocking the True Potential of Test and Evaluation for Defence, run on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
DASA is seeking innovations for priority T&E issues for which no solution is currently known across the domain.
If you think you can provide a solution, read the full competition document and submit a proposal.
What we would like to see
DASA is seeking novel proposals that:
- Accelerate the assurance of new systems and technologies
- Attune systems to the latest threats, emerging programme requirements and likely operating environments, for example by using digital tools and methods
- Enable capability to be more available to the war fighter, more quickly, more often and for longer. For example, mobile T&E infrastructure (taking the test to the capability rather than the capability to the test) allowing for rapid (re)assessment and assurance
- Enable agility by creating better understanding of the capability through innovative T&E methods and delivery
- Enable accelerated acceptance of the capability at test, by developing the novel T&E methods and processes with key regulations/ regulators (for example the Defence Safety Authority) in mind and enabling better understanding of risks and mitigations
Key dates and funding
This Innovation Focus Area will run for at least two funding cycles of the Open Call
DASA expects to fund several proposals between £50,000 and £200,000 with a maximum of £500,000 available per financial year.
Proposals are expected to deliver at TRL 6 (prototype) at the end of the contract and have a project duration of approximately 6 months. This is likely to be reviewed after Cycle 1 and 2 with the project length potentially being extended to 9 months.
Background
T&E is the collection and analysis of evidence about the behaviour and performance of a system, under relevant operational conditions. This is used across the MOD and industry, and is vital to the understanding, development, delivery and deployment of all defence and security capabilities; assuring they are safe, effective and offer value for money.
This competition is part of a wider MOD Test and Evaluation Transformation Programme, which exists to ensure defence can validate technologies at speed in an increasingly complex threat environment. One key area, incites the T&E enterprise to become, and remain, innovative by instinct.
Read the competition document for full details of the competition scope
Submit a proposal
Do you have an innovation that will enable defence to modernise testing and evaluation? Submit your idea.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/modernising-testing-and-evaluation-methods-to-future-proof-defence
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Royal Navy warship shoots down Houthi missile26/04/2024 14:25:00
HMS Diamond has shot down a missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen.
UK Armed Forces join London ANZAC Day commemorations26/04/2024 10:15:00
The Armed Forces led commemorations in London to pay respect to Australian and New Zealand Armed Forces personnel.
Army's most lethal ever tank undertakes live firing25/04/2024 13:15:00
Live firings of the British Army’s highly lethal future tank – the Challenger 3 - have taken place in Germany this week, witnessed by UK Defence Procurement Minister, James Cartlidge.
Modernising testing and evaluation methods to future-proof defence23/04/2024 13:15:00
DASA seeks novel methods of testing and evaluating for the future of defence.
Update on AUKUS export reform progress22/04/2024 13:15:00
The UK warmly welcomes the significant progress made with our partners the US and Australia to advance the AUKUS trilateral partnership, working together for a free and open Indo-Pacific and thereby enhancing stability, security, and prosperity in the region.
Graves of five soldiers of the York and Lancaster Regiment identified on the Western Front19/04/2024 13:15:00
The graves of five soldiers of The York and Lancaster Regiment, most of whom went missing in France in the weeks before the end of World War One, have now been marked more than a century after their deaths.
UK's most lethal tank rolls off the production lines19/04/2024 11:10:00
British Army soldiers are a step closer to getting their hands on one of Europe’s most lethal tanks – the Challenger 3 - the Defence Secretary has announced.
UK Defence Minister speech at Black Sea Security Conference 202416/04/2024 15:15:15
Defence Minister, The Earl of Minto, yesterday addressed the Black Sea Security Conference in Bulgaria.